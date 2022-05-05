"He is a fighter and a competitor"- Kevin Campbell urges Arsenal to name 23-year-old in line-up for Leeds clash to get him up to speed

Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell has advised Gunners boss Mikel Arteta to include Japanese right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu in his starting line-up for the game against Leeds United on Sunday.

The 23-year-old has been a massive hit at the Emirates Stadium since joining the Premier League giants from Bologna for £17 million. He was one of the club's standout players during the first half of the campaign. However, Tomiyasu's season was disrupted by a calf injury which forced him out of action for two months.

Tomiyasu made his return to action in his side's 3-1 victory over Manchester United on April 23 when he came on as a second-half substitute. The right-back made his first start since January in Arsenal's 2-1 victory over West Ham last weekend (May 1), during which he was substituted after 78 minutes.

Campbell believes Tomiyasu was taken off due to muscle fatigue. He has urged Arteta to start the defender against Leeds as it is crucial for him to get up to speed in time for the crunch tie against Tottenham on May 12. Campbell told Football Insider:

"Maybe he went off with fatigue. He has not played football for such a long time. He is a fighter and a competitor. Hopefully, it is just a bit of fatigue in the muscles and no more. That would make sense because he hasn't played for a while. I hope it's not that serious."

"Tomiyasu has to get up to speed. There isn't enough games for him to be eased back in gently. Of course, if he is not right. don't play him but if he's okay, you have to put him in against Leeds because the Spurs game is coming up and we need him."

Arsenal will head into the game against Leeds on the back of three impressive victories over Chelsea, Manchester United, and West Ham in the last two weeks. A victory over Jesse Marsch's side would help them strengthen their grip on fourth place in the Premier League table.

The Gunners are currently two points ahead of Tottenham who they will face next week in a north London derby. The game could have an impact on which team qualifies for next season's Champions League.

Arsenal's fringe players have been a major reason behind the club's resurgence in recent weeks

Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale, and Takehiro Tomiyasu have dominated the headlines this season thanks to their impressive displays for Arsenal.

The Gunners, however, owe much of their recent success to the performances of some of their fringe players such as Mohamed Elneny and Eddie Nketiah.

Elneny was arguably the Gunners' best player in their 4-2 victory over Chelsea and their 3-1 victory over Manchester United. He shielded his side's backline brilliantly and exuded composure whilst in possession.

The Egyptian has stepped up in the absence of Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey and has become a regular starter for Mikel Arteta.

Eddie Nketiah had failed to score a goal in fourteen league appearances prior to his double against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The striker also produced an eye-catching performance against West Ham last weekend. His pace, work rate and pressing made him a nuisance for the Hammers' back line.

