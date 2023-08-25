"He finally upgraded" "Arteta ruined this boy's career" - Fans react as Arsenal star joins La Liga club on loan until the end of the season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is facing the heat from fans for allowing left-back Kieran Tierney to leave on loan to La Liga side Real Sociedad for the 2023/24 season.

Tierney, 26, arrived at the Emirates from Celtic four years ago but never managed to seal a consistent starting berth. He has made 124 appearances across competitions and has contributed five goals and 14 assists.

His game time rapidly dwindled last season, with the full-back starting only 15 times in 36 appearances across competitions - bagging a goal and two assists. He did help his side finish second in the Premier League to end a six-season UEFA Champions League exile, though.

Tierney is now set for a loan spell at Sociedad. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the player has accepted the terms of the deal - with no buy option - and a medical is expected soon.

Fans are not enthused to see the left-back leave, even on loan. One lambasted Arteta for ruining Tierney's career, tweeting:

"Arteta ruined this boy's career."

Another chimed in:

"He's finally upgraded."

Here are the top Twitter reactions to the development:

Tierney made his only appearance of the season in the FA Community Shield win over Manchester City, coming off the bench. He wasn't in the squad for the Gunners' opening two Premier League games of the season.

How have Arsenal fared this season?

Arsenal won the Community Shield.

The Gunners have had an impressive start to their 2023-24 season. They beat reigning treble winners Manchester City on penalties in the Community Shield.

After Cole Palmer had given City the lead 13 minutes from time, Leandro Trossard scored in the 11th minute of injury time to force penalties. The Gunners won the shootout 4-1, converting all four attempts, while City missed two of their three.

Mikel Arteta and Co. started their new Premier League campaign with a 2-1 win at home to Nottingham Forest before the 10-man Gunners won 1-0 at Crystal Palace last weekend.

Arsenal trail surprise leaders Brighton & Hove Albion and holders Manchester City on goal difference. The trio are the only sides in the division to win their opening two games.