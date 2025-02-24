"He should not finish LaLiga with Barca" - La Liga president Javier Tebas aims shots at Barcelona over registration of Dani Olmo

La Liga president Javier Tebas recently opened up on Barcelona star Dani Olmo's contract situation with the club. Tebas insisted that the midfielder, while aware of the risks, went through with the move to La Blaugrana but should not finish his career with them.

Ad

The 26-year-old moved in the summer from RB Leipzig for a reported fee of €60 million. However, financial uncertainties surrounding the Catalan giants meant he could be registered only for the first half of the season and even missed the first few games.

While Barcelona were confident about bringing their wage bill down to fix the issue, it eventually did not materialise. This led to Olmo and fellow summer signing Pau Victor becoming ineligible to play, throwing their future in doubt as he could have left for free. Barca pulled out all the stops, taking the matter to the Spanish Football Federation and to the court before having LaLiga's ban on them overturned.

Ad

Trending

Tebas pointed to the tactics employed by the club to address their issues, including selling their VIP box tickets, and suggested that players should be careful in the future.

He said (via Barca Universal):

“In August I expected Barcelona to solve his problems, but in the last three days they wanted to solve everything in a hurry and they could not."

“Olmo signed knowing that he might not play after December. The company that paid (the VIP boxes) did not seem solvent, everything went to the CSD and in 24 hours it was solved. Olmo should not finish LaLiga with Barça,” Tebas added.

Ad

Barcelona close to completing sale of teenage attacker: Reports

Roque is set to return to Brazil.

Barcelona striker Vitor Roque is set to complete a move to Brazilian side Palmeiras. According to Spanish outlet Sport, the teenager is expected to return to South America for a fee of €25 million.

Ad

He spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Real Betis but has struggled to impress, with Los Verdiblancos agreeing to let him return to the Camp Nou for the deal to proceed. He made 33 appearances for Betis, collecting seven goals and two assists. The move came after Roque barely featured under Xavi for Barcelona, with new manager Hansi Flick also deciding to not use him.

The sale will be a welcome respite for the side amidst their well-documented financial difficulties. The report further claims that they are keen on completing it soon to account for it within this financial year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback