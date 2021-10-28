"He would be the first name for the Ballon d'Or" - Neil Mellor names 'unbelievable' and 'absolute superstar' as his choice for this year's award

Neil Mellor has nothing but admiration for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and thinks he could win the Ballon d'Or. Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, former Liverpool forward spoke of his admiration for Mohamed Salah. He praised Salah's football prowess at Anfield.

The now Sky Sports pundit added playing under Jurgen Klopp is getting the best out of Salah and he is "scoring goals for fun." Neil Mellor thinks that Mohamed Salah is one of the best players in the world as of now and has a good chance of winning the 2021 Ballon d’Or.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Mo Salah has his eyes on the Ballon d'Or 🏆 Mo Salah has his eyes on the Ballon d'Or 🏆 https://t.co/iPf3DKpW82

Here's what he had to say:

"Absolute superstar, isn't he? He's in sensational form at the moment. There's a lot of talk about his contract, a lot of talk about the Ballon d'Or, but what you would say is he is absolutely loving playing for Liverpool Football Club."

Neil Mellor reveals his choice for the Ballon d'Or 2021 award

Mohamed Salah in action for Liverpool

"He is getting the best out of himself, the manager, the team are playing to his strengths and he’s scoring goals for fun. He looks like he’s going to score every game. He scored three (yesterday) but he scored have scored a couple more.”

"His movement was sensational in the final third, causing defenders all kind of problems. United could not handle him yesterday. If you look at contenders for the Ballon d’Or, you’re looking at the best players in the world. At the moment, I think Mo Salah would be the first name on everybody’s lips that they would want to pick. He’s just unbelievable.”

Ronoh Cornelius (Kipchumba) @kipro_hon Mo Salah will win the Ballon d'Or 2021. Peter Drury will agree with me. He deserves it. Mo Salah will win the Ballon d'Or 2021. Peter Drury will agree with me. He deserves it. https://t.co/ZGvdaElRhn

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Mohamed Salah has made a strong case for the Ballon d'Or in recent weeks. He is currently the best player in the world. The award seems to be between four players. Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi, and Jorginho are among the best players in the world right now.

The 'Egyptian King' has had a fantastic year in every way. He almost carried Liverpool to third place in the second half of last season. He's been amazing since the new season began. The addition of a Ballon d'Or trophy at the end of the year would be the cherry on top.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Will Mohamed Salah win the Ballon d'Or award this year? Yes No 4 votes so far