“He is the first name that’s come to mind” – Louis Saha predicts Premier League manager who will get sacked first this season

Manchester United legend Louis Saha has offered a frank prediction regarding the first Premier League manager who could face the axe this season. Saha believes that the new Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou might find himself in the hot seat sooner rather than later.

Saha, a former Spurs striker, shared his thoughts on the challenges facing Postecoglou. While acknowledging the brutal nature of the Tottenham job, he believes that if the team doesn't start well under the new manager, he could face mounting pressure.

Louis Saha pointed to the unresolved Harry Kane situation and the adjustments needed to implement a new system as contributing factors. He said via The Sun:

"I think the Tottenham job is a tough one, and we have seen in the past few years some top managers struggle there. If in the first few games Spurs don’t start well under Postecoglou, I could see him being under a bit of pressure.''

Additionally, Tottenham is grappling with trimming their bloated 30-man squad before the new season kicks off. The uncertainty surrounding star player Harry Kane's future adds to the pressure on the Australian manager.

He further added:

"The Kane situation hasn’t been solved and it’s a new manager with a new system. So, there is a lot of question marks, so he is the first name that’s come to mind when I think of the first sacking.''

Postecoglou joined Spurs in June 2023, signing a four-year deal, and is tasked with leading the Lilywhites back to European success. However, his start at the North London club has been far from smooth, facing challenges that have raised doubts about his tenure.

The club's pre-season preparations were disrupted, and their friendly against Leicester was cancelled due to monsoon conditions. A subsequent match against local Singapore side Lion City Sailors followed Roma's withdrawal from the friendly.

This left Postecoglou with limited opportunities to assess his players against quality opposition.

Premier League introduces innovative timekeeping measures to curb time-wasting in goal celebrations, free-kicks, and penalties

Premier League referees are set to implement a ground-breaking timekeeping initiative in the upcoming season to tackle time-wasting on the field, as per The Guardian. Referees will now account for time lost during goal celebrations, free-kicks, and penalties, a move aimed at keeping matches more time-efficient.

This decision could see matches last as long as those during the 2022 World Cup, where strict timekeeping measures were enforced. Last season, the average playing time in a Premier League match was 54 minutes and 49 seconds. This prompted authorities to take action against unnecessary delays and time-wasting tactics.

By accurately adding up time lost during various game situations, the Premier League aims to create a fairer and more dynamic playing environment. This will ultimately enhance the overall match experience for fans and players alike.