"He could be the first one to go" - Liverpool legend claims Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta might be first manager to be sacked next season

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nichol has tipped Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to be the first Premier League boss sacked next season.

The Gunners head coach only recently signed a new three-year deal, keeping him at the Emirates Stadium until 2025. This appeared to be a reward for an impressive run of form which put the Gunners in pole position to claim fourth place in the Premier League.

However, Arteta's side capitulated with just three games remaining in the season, allowing their north London rivals Tottenham to claim Champions League qualification.

Liverpool hero Nichol believes Arteta may feel the pressure as a result of the disappointment of losing out to Spurs in the top four race come next season.

The former Liverpool defender also alluded to the Gunners' poor start to the season in which many called for the Spaniard to be dismissed. He told ESPN (via Express):

“I think Mikel Arteta [could be the first manager sacked] because they had a horrible start and everyone wanted him out, slowly they built it up and got themselves into fourth but by the end of the season, Arteta was under pressure. They really fell off, so if they start badly again he could be the first one to go.”

Fabrizio Romano



"I'm happy, excited, grateful and really, really happy today," Mikel said after signing the extension. Official. Mikel Arteta signs new deal with Arsenal until June 2025. Jonas Eidevall have signed new contract with the club too.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal tenure in focus after comments from former Liverpool defender Steve Nichol

It has been a topsy-turvy tenure for Mikel Arteta.

Mikel Arteta has taken charge of Arsenal on 130 occasions, winning 73 games, drawing 20 and losing 37. He has an average of 1.84 points per match and his Gunners side have scored 225 goals during his reign whilst conceding 142.

Appointed in December of 2019, the Spaniard was known for his impressive work as part of Pep Guardiola's backroom staff at Manchester City for three years.

Arteta had previously played for the north London side and replaced Unai Emery. The Gunners were in a difficult situation following a disappointing spell under his Spanish compatriot.

In his first season as Arsenal manager, Arteta won the FA Cup after the Gunners defeated Chelsea 2-1 in the final at Wembley Stadium in 2020. Arteta's next season wouldn't live up to the same heights as his side faltered in both the Premier League and in Europe.

Arsenal



But it wouldn't be complete without memorable photos



This is the inside story of our 2020



📸 Photo Finish

A memorable Wembley outing. A memorable cup final. But it wouldn't be complete without memorable photos. This is the inside story of our 2020 FA Cup win - told from behind the lens... Photo Finish

The Gunners ended the 2020-21 season without a trophy and in eighth place. Without having to play midweek European football the following season, Arteta's side were expected to improve on their position in the league table.

The passion from Lacazette as he celebrates Arsenal's late winner over Wolves.

His side went ten games unbeaten from the month of January until March when they would lose to title-challengers Liverpool. Arsenal, though, started to come undone in the latter stages of the 2021-22 campaign.

A demoralizing 3-0 defeat to Tottenham in the north London derby and a shock 2-0 loss to Newcastle United would end their quest for a top-four finish.

