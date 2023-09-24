“He was the first piece” – MLS coach says Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami due to other ‘incredible’ signing 

Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtin claims Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami largely came down to the Herons' appointment of Gerardo Martino.

Lionel Messi joined the MLS side shortly after Martino had been confirmed as Phil Neville's replacement at DRV PNK Stadium. The experienced coach previously coached the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner at Barcelona and the Argentina national team.

The 36-year-old wasn't the only former Barca star to follow Martino to Inter Miami in the summer. Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba also opted to join the Herons after the Argentine coach's appointment.

Curtin has insisted that the legendary trio were attracted to Vice City by Martino's presence. He lavished praise on his Argentine counterpart (via GOAL):

"Sometimes people forget, he was the first piece. I think Messi comes because Tata’s there. Busquets comes because Tata’s there. And Alba, as well. He was the first move in this whole thing that really transformed the club."

Inter Miami were on a dismal run of results before replacing Neville with Martino. They'd won just five games and sat bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference League.

The Herons have since won 12 of 15 games under Martino and the renowned coach guided them to the Leagues Cup last month. Curtin continued to laud the former Barca boss:

“He’s the leader, an incredible coach, an incredible person. When you think of Tata, you can see how his players respond and react to him almost like a father figure who is an incredible soccer mind, as well.”

Martino boasts a record of 2.47 points per game at DRV PNK and his arrival has been instrumental in the MLS side's transformation. Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham spoke highly of the qualities his club's new coach possessed when sealing his appointment (via The Mirror):

“Tata is a highly respected figure in our sport whose track record speaks for itself. We are confident that his achievements in the game and experience as a head coach will inspire our team and excite our fans and look forward to seeing the impact he will have on and off the field.”

The Herons manager has become a journeyman during his managerial career, coaching not only Barca and Argentina. He's also taken charge of the Mexico and Paraguay national teams, Lionel Messi's boyhood club Newells Old Boys, and MLS side Atlanta United.

Lionel Messi will miss Inter Miami's clash with Orlando City tonight (September 24)

Lionel Messi is nursing an injury.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner won't play in Martino's side's MLS clash with Orlando City tonight. He pulled up with a muscular issue in the Herons' 4-0 win against Toronto FC on Thursday (September 21).

Lionel Messi was making his first appearance for Vice City since the international break. He sat out a 3-2 win against Kansas City and a 5-2 loss to Atlanta.

The Herons were buoyed by Messi's return against Toronto but he only lasted 37 minutes. The Argentina icon is reportedly dealing with a scar injury. Martino said (via the aforementioned source):

“It’s bothersome. I don’t know if it hurts. I can’t really explain as it’s more a medical topic, it‘s probable it bothers him (Messi) to the point, including mentally, that he isn’t able to play freely.”

Inter Miami will be fretting over his fitness ahead of their US Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo on Wednesday. They will be eager to have Lionel Messi available given his phenomenal start to life at DRV PNK. He's bagged 11 goals and five assists in 12 games across competitions.