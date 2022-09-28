"He could fit in nicely" - David James tells Liverpool to sign Premier League midfielder to replace Naby Keita

Former England goalkeeper David James has urged Liverpool to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans to replace Naby Keita.

Tielemans has entered the final year of his deal at the King Power Stadium and could become a free agent next summer.

Express claims that the Belgian has no intention of signing a new deal with the Foxes amid interest from clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United.

Former Liverpool No. 1 James has urged his former club to consider a move for the former AS Monaco man as he would fit Jurgen Klopp's system perfectly.

James has suggested that Tielemans would be a brilliant replacement for Keita, whose contract also expires next summer.

He told thegamescabin.com:

“Youri Tielemans is a player I like a lot. When you look at the way he plays, he’d fit into Liverpool’s midfield. If you do have players potentially leaving on a free next summer, then he could fit in nicely as a replacement.”

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Youri Tielemans isn't enjoying life at the bottom of the Premier League Youri Tielemans isn't enjoying life at the bottom of the Premier League 😬 https://t.co/omLNAIds1K

He added:

“Naby Keïta is out of contract this summer and Youri Tielemans could fit in his position straight away."

James has insisted that Tielemans has what it takes to compete with the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho for a place.

However, he has cast his doubts on whether the Reds would want to break their wage structure for the midfielder as he could demand astronomical wages. He added:

"He would provide healthy competition for the likes of Thiago and Fabinho because he’s proven himself time and time again with his quality. If Tielemans does become available then I believe it would be wise if Liverpool had a conversation to see if they could draw him in.”

He added:

“The big issue with signing a player on a free transfer is that they’re going to command big wages and sometimes the wages of a player can comprise the move. Liverpool’s rigid pay structure could be a potential stumbling point.”

Tielemans has played 166 matches for the Foxes, contributing 25 goals and 25 assists.

Naby Keita's future at Liverpool seems to be up in the air

Naby Keita faces an uncertain future at Liverpool with his current deal expiring next summer.

As reported by Football Insider, the Reds have already opened talks with the Guinea international regarding a new deal and are confident of keeping him.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Borussia Dortmund are monitoring Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita and could look to sign him on a free next summer when his contract runs out. (Daily Star) Borussia Dortmund are monitoring Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita and could look to sign him on a free next summer when his contract runs out. (Daily Star) https://t.co/Wbr2RoRP3G

Since his move to Anfield from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2018, the Guinean international has missed a total of 66 games with injuries.

It makes pretty little sense from the Reds' point of view as the former RB Leipzig midfielder has done little to warrant a new deal.

The reason why they want to keep him could be the £52 million fee they had to fork out for him. Hence, losing him for nothing would be a massive blow financially.

