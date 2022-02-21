"He would fit into their system perfectly" - Jonathan Woodgate says Manchester United star would be ideal for Liverpool

Former Premier League player Jonathan Woodgate has claimed Liverpool would be the perfect team for Manchester United's summer signing Jadon Sancho.

The England international was signed by the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund for €85 million last summer. He endured a tough spell under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford. However, he has shown great improvement recently under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Woodgate stated that Sancho would be great for the Merseysiders and fit in perfectly. He said:

“He was exceptional at Dortmund. You need a little bit of time to settle in. You need a manager to believe in you. He is starting to play a lot of games, and he is starting to show what he can do."

Woodgate added:

“You need that time to settle in. At Manchester United at the minute, it hasn’t been great at the minute. Tell you what, he would be an unbelievable player for Liverpool him. He would fit into their system perfectly.”

Since joining Manchester United last summer, Sancho has scored two goals in 21 appearances in the Premier League. He also has two assists, both of which he made in their 4-2 win over Leeds United on Sunday. He was brilliant in the match, taking on players and causing the Leeds defense a lot of problems from the left wing.

Squawka Football @Squawka



56 touches

21 passes in final third

9 ball recoveries

7 touches in opp. box

5 duels won

3 shots

3 take-ons

3 chances created

2 big chances created

2 assists



Loving life under Ralf Rangnick. Jadon Sancho’s game by numbers for Man Utd vs. Leeds:56 touches21 passes in final third9 ball recoveries7 touches in opp. box5 duels won3 shots3 take-ons3 chances created2 big chances created2 assistsLoving life under Ralf Rangnick. Jadon Sancho’s game by numbers for Man Utd vs. Leeds: 56 touches 21 passes in final third9 ball recoveries 7 touches in opp. box 5 duels won 3 shots3 take-ons 3 chances created 2 big chances created 2 assists Loving life under Ralf Rangnick. 😍 https://t.co/X90ETrPAj1

The winger was brilliant for Borussia Dortmund, scoring 50 goals and making 64 assists in 137 appearances.

Liverpool going for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho unlikely

While Woodgate claims Anfield would be a great destination for Sancho, it seems unlikely that the move will take place.

In addition to factoring in the historic rivalry between the clubs, the Reds have also signed Luis Diaz just this January. He has looked promising so far and also scored a goal in their 4-1 win over Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 34 - Luis Díaz's goal for Liverpool today was scored following a sequence of 34 uninterrupted passes, the most for any Premier League goal this season and the most by any Liverpool goal since Opta have this data available in the competition (from 2006-07). Crafted. 34 - Luis Díaz's goal for Liverpool today was scored following a sequence of 34 uninterrupted passes, the most for any Premier League goal this season and the most by any Liverpool goal since Opta have this data available in the competition (from 2006-07). Crafted. https://t.co/JVfUnvkph9

Their other wingers, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, still have a contract running until 2023 with the club. They also have an abundance of forwards currently with Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino.

Hence, it seems unlikely that the Merseysiders will attempt to buy the Manchester United winger.

