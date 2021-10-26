“He fits every criteria” - Stan Collymore says former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers is a ‘no brainer’ replacement for Solskjaer at Manchester United

Former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore feels Manchester United should hire Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers if the club decide to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Collymore thinks Rodgers fits every criteria required to succeed Solskjaer at Old Trafford. The former England international wants the Manchester United hierarchy to forget that Rodgers was previously the manager of Liverpool.

In his column for The Times (via Liverpool Echo), Collymore wrote:

"For me, the Leicester boss fits every criteria for what’s required at Old Trafford. Ole may still be given more time at the wheel but the juggernaut that is arguably the biggest club in the world is in danger of proving way too heavy for him to control."

"And if the wheels do come off then it’s a no brainer to go out and get The Foxes boss," he added. "The United board would have to completely get out of their heads Rodgers’ Liverpool connection."

Brendan Rodgers has an impressive record at Leicester City. The former Liverpool manager has guided the Foxes to two fifth-place finishes in the Premier League. The 48-year-old tactician also took Leicester City to an FA Cup triumph against Chelsea last season.

Despite Collymore's suggestion, the prime candidates for the Manchester United job are Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane. In fact, the former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss is looking the most likely to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the near future.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under immense pressure following Manchester United's 5-0 loss to Liverpool

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is walking on thin ice following Manchester United's humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the Premier League.

The game saw Liverpool completely dominate Manchester United at Old Trafford. The defeat meant the Red Devils are now seventh in the Premier League standings, eight points behind league leaders Chelsea.

At the start of the season United were deemed one of the favorites for the Premier League title after signing Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane.

However, a run of four games without a win, including defeats to Aston Villa, Leicester City and Liverpool, has seen them drop out of the title race for the time being.

Despite Manchester United's poor run of form, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to remain the manager for their away game against Tottenham Hotspur later this week. The 48-year-old Norwegian coach has the backing of the Manchester United board, including former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Manchester United internal talks. Main part of board [Sir Alex Ferguson too] wants to give Solskjær another chance to be in charge for Tottenham game. 🔴 #MUFC Pressure still high around Ole. No official talks with Antonio Conte - but he’d accept the job in the next days too. Manchester United internal talks. Main part of board [Sir Alex Ferguson too] wants to give Solskjær another chance to be in charge for Tottenham game. 🔴 #MUFCPressure still high around Ole. No official talks with Antonio Conte - but he’d accept the job in the next days too. https://t.co/Z5pPEfp7GG

