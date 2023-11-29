“He is the fittest player in the world" - Fabio Cannavaro heaps praises on 'impressive' Real Madrid summer signing

FIFA World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro was recently all praise about Real Madrid's summer signing Jude Bellingham.

Los Blancos made a €103 million investment in the summer when they signed Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. Since his transfer, the English midfielder has been in sensational form.

He has so far scored 14 goals and has provided three assists in 15 games across competitions for the Madrid giants. Cannavaro thinks Bellingham's physical fitness is one of the main reasons behind the player's spectacular form. The 2006 Ballon d'Or winner said about the 20-year-old (quotes via Managing Madrid):

“He is the fittest player in the world. He is the player who has integrated best and fastest into a team. It has been impressive. He has been amazing to me. That guy entered the locker room and banged on the table saying, here I am, I’m in charge here. He impresses me.”

Jude Bellingham arrived at Real Madrid as one of the best young midfielders in world football. His goalscoring form has been astonishing as well. He recently surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of 13 goals to become the player with the most goals for the Madrid giants in history after 15 matches.

Rio Ferdinand makes a bold claim about Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is already tantalizing world football despite his tender age and has the best days of his playing career ahead of him.

England legend Rio Ferdinand thinks Bellingham is on the path to win the Ballon d'Or in his career. The former Manchester United defender said on his FIVE YouTube channel:

“Jude Bellingham, he’s broke the record for goals scored at the beginning of your Real Madrid career. The top three are Jude Bellingham, second is Cristiano Ronaldo and third was [Alfredo] Di Stefano. That is an unbelievable stat that, ain’t it? If he doesn’t win it [the Ballon d'Or], he’s had to have fallen off the biggest cliff ever performance-wise.”

Bellingham returns to action on Wednesday (November 29) as Los Blancos take on Napoli at Santiago Bernabeu in a UEFA Champions League Group C clash. Los Merengues have so far won all four of their group games and have already sealed a place in the last 16 of the competition.