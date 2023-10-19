"He has them flying" - Everton fan Tony Bellew lauds Liverpool superstar ahead of the Merseyside derby

British boxer Tony Bellew has admitted that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is one of the best players in the world ahead of his beloved Everton's trip to Anfield.

The Reds host their Merseyside rivals on Saturday (October 21) looking to continue their brilliant start to the season. Jurgen Klopp's men are fourth in the league, with five wins in eight games. Their only defeat was a controversial 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur with nine men.

Meanwhile, Everton's form has been dire, losing five of eight games and sitting 16th in the league. Salah could be in for an enjoyable afternoon as the Toffees have conceded 12 goals already this season.

Bellew has lavished praise on Liverpool and their protagonistic Egyptian winger. He said (via HITC):

"Liverpool are a massive threat. The attacking abilities they have. Mo Salah, who is probably one of the best footballers in the whole world. He is an unbelievable goalscorer. Season after season. The fella just racks up goals for fun."

Salah has been in scintillating form this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 10 games across competitions. The 31-year-old is regarded as one of the Reds' greatest-ever players.

Bellow admitted that he hates seeing the Egyptian star do well but acknowledged his brilliance:

"I absolutely hate the fact that he is doing it, but it is what it is. He has them flying.”

Salah has been a thorn in Everton's side, playing in nine Merseyside derbies. He's scored five goals and provided one assist in those games and will be licking his lips against Sean Dyche's stagnating side.

Michail Antonio backs Liverpool to beat Everton this weekend

Michail Antonio has made his prediction for the Merseyside derby.

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has tipped the Reds to come out on top in the Merseyside derby at Anfield. He reckons Klopp's men will keep a clean sheet against their arch-rivals (via Rousing the Kop):

"Merseyside Derby. Everton vs Liverpool. I’m going to go 2-0 Liverpool.”

Salah and Cody Gakpo were on the scoresheet in the same fixture last season as the Reds sealed a 2-0 win. The last time the Toffees won on their visit to Anfield came all the way back in February 2021 when Carlo Ancelotti was in charge of the Goodison Park outfit.

Everton head into the game off the back of an impressive 3-0 win against Bournemouth. But, it was only their second victory this season and they are staring at yet another relegation battle.