“He has to be focused more on his team and not to complain” – Antonio Conte hits out at Mikel Arteta for post-match comments after Tottenham beat Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has hit out at Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta following the Spaniard's post-match interview following the Gunners' 3-0 defeat.

In a feisty north London derby, it was Spurs who stole all three points, who were the dominant side in the pulsating encounter. Mikel Arteta appeared to place most of the blame for his side's loss to referee Paul Tierney, claiming the game was ruined by his decisions. He said (via the Mirror):

"If I say what I think I am suspended for six months. I am allowed to give my interpretation of what I thought, but I do not like to lie. I cannot say what I think, I will be suspended. I am so proud of my players. Ask the referee to come here and explain his decisions. That's his decision. Such a beautiful game was destroyed here."

Rob Holding saw red following two yellow cards in the space of seven minutes. Amid his dismissal, Tottenham were awarded a penalty with Cedric Soares having been adjudged to have barged into Son Heung-Min.

Harry Kane dispatched the said penalty before getting on the scoresheet again from close range. Son then wrapped things up just moments after the break with an exquisite finish.

Conte has hit out at Arteta for his comments and has suggested that the Arsenal boss needs to concentrate more on his own team's performance. He told reporters (via Mirror):

"Mikel Arteta is a really good coach. He's just started to do this job and I listen to him complain a lot. He has to be focused more on his team and not to complain, because he's just started this work. He has to be calm and try to continue to work."

The Italian manager then alluded to a foul that occurred in Spurs' previous Premier League fixture against Liverpool. Reds midfielder Fabinho committed a somewhat questionable challenge on Son that has been debated by many since:

"The red card was clear. If you remember I said nothing after Liverpool with Fabinho. If you accept my advice, this is good. Otherwise, I don't care."

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie Redknapp finds fault with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta was frustrated following the 3-0 defeat

Another man who disagreed with Mikel Arteta's analysis of the referee's performance was Jamie Redknapp. The former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder couldn't understand the basis of the Spaniard's comments and believed Paul Tierney had got most of the big decisions spot on.

Redknapp said the following via Football Daily:

“I don’t know where Arteta is coming from. I think the big decisions the ref got right today.”

The Gunners remain in fourth position following the defeat, one point ahead of fifth-placed Spurs. The top four tussle between Arsenal and Tottenham continues with Antonio Conte's side hosting Burnley on Saturday (14 May). Meanwhile, Arsenal travel to Newcastle United on Monday evening (16 May).

