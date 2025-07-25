"He was a footballer 24 hours a day" - Ex-Real Madrid star says he was 'impressed' by Cristiano Ronaldo's professionalism during LaLiga stint

Former Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo has claimed that he was impressed with Cristiano Ronaldo when he joined Los Blancos. The Spanish defender played with some of the best players in the world during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, including Ronaldo.

Vallejo has insisted that he was hugely impressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's professionalism and dedication towards the game. He hailed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as a 24/7 footballer. The 28-year-old told Ojogo:

"When I arrived in Madrid, he impressed me. I even tried to copy some of his daily routines. He was super methodical, disciplined, took care of himself like no one else, and knew how to manage his efforts. He was a 24/7 footballer and took the cult of the profession to the highest possible level."

Cristiano Ronaldo spent nine years of his illustrious career at Real Madrid and won 15 trophies during his time at the club. He made 438 appearances for Los Blancos scoring 450 goals and producing 131 assists.

Meanwhile, Jesus Vallejo left Real Madrid this summer after ten years at the Spanish capital club. He was loaned out on multiple occasions and made only 35 appearances for the club but won 11 trophies. Vallejo has left Los Blancos this summer following his contract expiry and has joined second-tier club Albacete.

Former Real Madrid star claims Cristiano Ronaldo's exit left a big void at the club

Former Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo's departure left a big void at the club. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner left an everlasting legacy at the Santiago Bernabeu with his glorious nine-year stint.

Vallejo has claimed that Ronaldo's exit in 2018 left a huge void at the club. He told The Athletic:

“It was hard enough with Cristiano’s departure because of his goals. There has been a big void that has taken time to replace. He was a leader not only on the pitch but also off the pitch. I have tried to copy some of his day-to-day routines."

The Spaniard added:

“He would arrive at the dressing room beforehand, (but) before training, he didn’t do much physical work. Afterwards, at home, he would do more strength work, but he prioritised the work on the pitch before. He knew when to push and when not to push. In that sense, he was very professional.”

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2009 and helped the club win 15 trophies during his nine-year stint at the club. He won four Ballon d'Ors during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu and became the club's highest-ever goalscorer.

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More