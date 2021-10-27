"He is very fortunate to still be in a job" - Paul Merson believes Manchester United boss Solskjaer is 'as lucky as can be' as a manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still the Manchester United manager despite calls for his sacking following the team's 5-0 defeat at home to Liverpool in the Premier League. Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes the Norwegian is quite fortunate to keep his job.

United suffered one of their worst defeats at home in the Premier League era, with Mohamed Salah starring with a hat-trick. That made it four games without a win for the 13-time champions, three of them being losses.

Merson said about United's abject performance in the Liverpool game, where Solskjaer's men came up short by a 'country mile':

"I have never seen a result like it before. Nothing compares to this result, nothing. I was embarrassed. It wasn't a good watch. Manchester United versus Liverpool, the biggest game in the world, the biggest game in United's season, and they lost it by a country mile.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN "𝗜 𝗰𝗮𝗻'𝘁 𝘀𝗮𝘆 𝗜'𝘃𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗲𝗹𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀."Ole Gunnar Solskjær speaks to the media following a humiliating 5-0 defeat at home to Liverpool 🎥 #MUFC "𝗜 𝗰𝗮𝗻'𝘁 𝘀𝗮𝘆 𝗜'𝘃𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗲𝗹𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀."Ole Gunnar Solskjær speaks to the media following a humiliating 5-0 defeat at home to Liverpool 🎥 #MUFC https://t.co/6pNQWsikdv

Merson added that Solskjaer is an incredibly lucky man to remain in his job following the humbling defeat against a direct title rival, saying:

"I don't like seeing any manager get the sack, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is very fortunate to still be in a job. He's as lucky as you can become as a manager."

"I don't care what anybody says but if any other manager at any other club in Europe lost 5-0 at home to your biggest rivals, the manager is gone. If Chelsea or Arsenal lost 5-0 at home to Tottenham, the manager would do well to still be there on the Monday morning.

Merson wondered what's going on at the club, as United have collected just four points in their last five league games. Soljkjaer's men are languishing in seventh place in the points table, eight points adrift of league leaders Chelsea.

"Manchester United have won just one Premier League game in five, that just isn't acceptable, and yet the manager has still got a job. I don't know what's going on at the club."

Is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer living on borrowed time at Manchester United?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come under intense scrutiny amid Manchester United's poor run of results.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It is still unclear what Manchester United's plans are for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The club is certainly not happy with the recent results, but may not make any decisions in a hurry.

As things stand, the Norwegian will remain in charge of the team for the next few games, but is surely treading on thin ice now. If reports are to be believed, United are already on the lookout for a next manager. It remains to be seen how long Solskjaer remains at Old Trafford.

Edited by Bhargav