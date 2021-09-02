“He fought with everyone and didn’t give a f***” - Angel di Maria recalls bust-up between Mourinho and Ronaldo

Former Real Madrid star Angel Di Maria recalled a heated argument which took place between Cristiano Ronaldo and then manager Jose Mourinho during the trio’s time together at Real Madrid. The Argentine was the last of the three to move to Madrid, as he joined the club in a £22 million deal from Benfica in the summer of 2010.

The reports have seemingly been confirmed by Di Maria, who has discussed a heated fight between the player and the manager during their time at Real Madrid. The Argentine branded Mourinho “insane” for how he behaved but admitted he enjoyed his time under the Portuguese manager. In an interview with Libero he said:

“Mourinho is insane, with me he was always a good guy. He fought with anyone though, he didn’t give a f***. One time he fought with Ronaldo telling him he didn’t run, that everyone ran for him.”

A month before Di Maria joined Real Madrid, Mourinho had arrived at the Bernabeu, and the Argentine was one of his first signings. Cristiano Ronaldo had already been at Madrid for a year by that point, having joined from Manchester United on a record-breaking transfer in 2009. Di Maria and Cristiano Ronaldo turned out to be Mourinho’s most trusted players during his first season in charge.

Jose Mourinho criticized Cristiano Ronaldo and his unwillingness to listen at Real Madrid

Together at the club they made more than 100 appearances in the 2010-11 season and finished second in La Liga, four points behind Barcelona. Mourinho also guided Real Madrid to their first Champions League quarter-finals in seven years as Di Maria scored the third and final goal in the 3-0 second-leg win over Lyon.

Though they were knocked out by Barcelona in the semifinals of the competition, Mourinho was able to pick up his first trophy with the club as Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal against Barcelona to win the Copa Del Rey. The trio proved successful once again next season as Real Madrid went on to win their first league title in four years, with Di Maria and Ronaldo playing key roles.

However, their success was short-lived, as things began to fall apart in Mourinho’s third season in charge of the club. After many controversial incidents, including clashes with the club’s officials and continuous complaints, the fans turned on him. The Portuguese manager also reportedly fell out with club superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, with Mourinho criticizing his unwillingness to listen to coaches.

Mourinho is currently in charge of Serie A side Roma, while Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United after a three-year spell with Juventus.

