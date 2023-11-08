“He was frustrating to play with” - Wayne Rooney names Portuguese star as his worst Manchester United teammate 

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney named Nani as his worst teammate at Old Trafford.

Nani joined the Red Devils from Sporting CP in 2007 and spent eight years, contributing 41 goals and 71 assists in 230 games for them. He won four Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy, among other honors.

However, Rooney has named the Portuguese forward as the most frustrating teammate to play with. On a podcast named Seven: Rob Burrow, the Englishman was asked to name his worst teammate and he replied (via The Sun):

“My worst team-mate, there are a lot more than you'd probably think! On the pitch, the toughest one was Nani. He was frustrating to play with.”

Nani and Rooney shared the pitch 155 times for Manchester United, combining for 23 goals, with the latter scoring 17 of them.

Since leaving United for Fenerbahce, Nani has played for multiple teams across different leagues like Valencia, Lazio, Sporting, Orlando FC, and Melbourne Victory. He currently plays for Turkish side Adana Demirspor and has contributed two goals and two assists in 14 games across competitions this season.

Rooney, meanwhile, is the manager of Championship club Birmingham City.

Erik ten Hag on Rasmus Hojlund ahead of Manchester United's clash at Copenhagen

The Red Devils signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for £72 million in the summer. The fee surprised many as the 20-year-old striker had scored just nine goals in 32 Serie A games last season.

Hojlund hasn't had the best of starts at Manchester United so far. He has scored three goals in three UEFA Champions League games but is yet to open his Premier League account after eight games. Despite his lack of goals, the youngster has shown a good work rate and mentality so far.

Ahead of United's Champions League clash at Copenhagen on Wednesday (November 8), manager Erik ten Hag was asked if Hojlund understands the pressure of playing for Manchester United. He replied (via manutd.com):

"He understands but of course, we speak with him about this because he is still a young player. He is smart. He understands the situation he is in and he is aware of it and he wants to score goals. When he is not, he is so keen to score in the next game. He is working very hard in training to get his progress in."

Hojlund is not the only one struggling in the league though. All the Manchester United forwards have combined for just one goal in the Premier League this season. It was scored by Marcus Rashford in their 3-1 defeat at Arsenal in September.