"He had a full set of white lingerie on and he had full-blown lipstick, a wig, the works" - Babestation beauty Chloe Gray says Arsenal star dressed up 'like a girl' in kinky video-chat

Babestation beauty Chloe Gray has revealed that an Arsenal player dressed up like a woman during a video call. Gray, however, did not mention the name of the Arsenal player who took such steps.

The 27-year-old dominatrix was homeless a few years back but has now become a household name amongst celebrities. According to the Daily Star, Gray now owns a Range Rover following her job on "dominating men."

Chloe Gray has thrown light on her video call with an unnamed Arsenal player. She stated that the player had gone the extra mile in dressing up as a girl for their call, which was worth around £1000.

Speaking exclusively to the Daily Star, Chloe Gray was quoted as saying the following:

“He spent around £1,000 and he wanted to dress up like a girl. He had a full set of white lingerie on and he had full-blown lipstick, a wig, the works."

She added:

“With the footballers calling in I always think it’s crazy how they can go from having such a high-powered job and being so professional to then in their private lives being in front of a screen for something that is a complete taboo.”

Chloe Gray was not surprised when she learned that a Gunners star had asked for her services. She stated that many high-profile personnel have been involved so it is very common for her.

Gray said:

“Nothing really surprises me because they call me the queen of fetishes and there’s nothing really that I don’t cover. Nothing shocks me because I’ve been doing this for so many years and it’s become more of a hobby than a job. It’s always the high-end people like lawyers, footballers and police officers who call up.”

Arsenal have made a positive start to the 2022-23 season

Arsenal secured their first win of the new season in their opening Premier League game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. The Gunners secured a 2-0 win over the Eagles thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli and an own goal from Marc Guehi.

Arsenal will play their first home game of the season when they take on Leicester City on Saturday (13 August).

Emirates Stadium One day until we're back in @PremierLeague action at home...

Mikel Arteta's side have spent big in the summer transfer window to get their side back in the UEFA Champions League. The Gunners will be competing in the UEFA Europa League this season following a fifth-placed finish in the league last time around.

Edited by Diptanil Roy