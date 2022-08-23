“He had gaslighted me. I was in floods of tears” – Sarah Kelly opens up on conversation with ‘arrogant’ Cristiano Ronaldo over his assault on her autistic son at Goodison Park

Sarah Kelly has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly phoned her threatening to fight any legal action she may have put forward following an incident at Goodison Park.

According to BBC News, the Manchester United striker has been cautioned by the police after footage emerged of him appearing to slap a mobile phone out of the boy's hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side had just lost 1-0 at Everton on April 9 when the Portuguese superstar appeared to hit the autistic teenager, Jacob Harding, on the hand. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was questioned by Merseyside Police under caution in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage.

Daily Star Sport @DailyStar_Sport



"At full-time the United players started walking off. We were right by the tunnel - my son was there, videoing. Ronaldo then just walked past, with a terrible, terrible temper, and smashed the phone out of his hand." After the incident, the youngster’s mum Sarah Kelly said:"At full-time the United players started walking off. We were right by the tunnel - my son was there, videoing. Ronaldo then just walked past, with a terrible, terrible temper, and smashed the phone out of his hand." After the incident, the youngster’s mum Sarah Kelly said: 💬 "At full-time the United players started walking off. We were right by the tunnel - my son was there, videoing. Ronaldo then just walked past, with a terrible, terrible temper, and smashed the phone out of his hand." https://t.co/TtRhzgg23m

However, Ms, Kelly was left in tears by the conversation she had with a member of Cristiano Ronaldo's PR team and feels her family has not received justice for the incident. She told The Mirror that a man named Sergio called to ask:

“Do you know who Ronaldo is?”

To which the 37-year-old mother replied:

“I told him, ‘Of course, I do,' and the answer (to if she would talk to Ronaldo) is no. I hung up and was shaking and crying. I felt intimidated. How dare they?"

Sarah then revealed details of the phone call she had with the Manchester United star and said:

“I came off the phone and he’d made me question myself, like we’d done something wrong. He had gaslighted me. I was in floods of tears."

Liverpool Echo @LivEchonews



liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool… Sarah Kelly said she felt cheated of justice as the footballer was given a caution for slapping her son's phone out of his hand Sarah Kelly said she felt cheated of justice as the footballer was given a caution for slapping her son's phone out of his handliverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool…

Sarah Kelly reveals nasty experience with trolls following Cristiano Ronaldo incident

Ms. Kelly also claimed that Ronaldo never mentioned Jacob's name on the phone to her, instead only referring to him as 'the boy.' She also revealed that she was left 'raging' by the conversation and that online trolls have since made her life a 'living hell.'

Sarah explained:

“This was a police investigation and I was a witness. I felt intimidated and furious he had been given my number. I’m absolutely disgusted he’s got away with this. He’s not even replaced my son’s phone. Meanwhile, the trolls have made my life a living hell. A lot were Manchester United fans saying my son probably robbed the phone anyway. It was disgusting."

"My boy has a heart of gold. I’m scared to leave the house, always looking over my shoulder. We were made out to be the criminals and Ronaldo the innocent victim. It’s been a total nightmare. I was speechless on the phone when I heard he’d got a caution. Talk about a slap in the face and a total misjustice.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



( @Evertonhub) Cristiano Ronaldo has been cautioned by police after knocking a phone from a supporter's hand at Everton in April.@Evertonhub) Cristiano Ronaldo has been cautioned by police after knocking a phone from a supporter's hand at Everton in April.(🎥 @Evertonhub) https://t.co/MY3vVjq5mm

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar