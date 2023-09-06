"He gave me a lot of confidence" - Arsenal star credits Thierry Henry for helping him become the player he is today 

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has showered praise on Gunners icon Thierry Henry for helping elevate his game. The forward explained that the Frenchman always believed in his potential and instilled a much-needed confidence in him while growing up.

Eddie Nketiah is one of the Arsenal players who had the privilege to work with Thierry Henry at the start of the Frenchman's coaching career in the Gunners youth ranks.

Speaking to the press after earning his maiden call-up to England's squad during the international break, the 24-year-old revealed how impactful Henry was in his early career.

“Thierry’s (Henry) been magnificent for me. I was able to be coached by him obviously as a first-year scholar at 16, so it was amazing, one of my best and most enjoyable seasons being able to bounce ideas off him.

"He gave me a lot of confidence, and still to this day, whenever I see him he’s always there and always supporting me so I’m really grateful.”

When asked what advice he got from the Premier League legend, the 24-year-old replied:

“Probably, just to believe in yourself. He came in and saw obviously the quality I had at 16 and 17 and said, ‘Look, you’ve got a lot of quality, you need to believe in yourself no matter what anybody says. The most important thing is your belief in yourself.’"

“’That’s what’s going to drive you and push you and motivate you.’ “So that’s probably one of the best bits of advice I’ve received,” Nketiah added.

Can Eddie Nketiah follow in Thierry Henry's footpath at Arsenal?

Eddie Nketiah has made a promising start to the season. The Englishman has scored twice in four Premier League appearances. He scored during Arsenal's 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on matchday 1 and also found the back of the net in the 2-2 draw with Fulham.

It's impressive how the 24-year-old has won the hearts of the Gunners faithful. Originally brought in as a make-shift to Gabriel Jesus, Nketiah has made himself an indispensable figure in the squad with his brilliant performances, giving boss Mikel Arteta a selection headache for the coming weeks.

The attacker is already on the right track to emulate Thierry Henry at Arsenal. If he avoids injuries and gets more consistent, he could make the Frenchman proud with his exploits at the Emirates.