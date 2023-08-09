"He gave me his shirt and a hug" - FC Dallas starlet opens up on unforgettable embrace with Lionel Messi after 4-4 Inter Miami draw

Argentina U17 international Alan Velasco of FC Dallas was delighted after Inter Miami's Lionel Messi handed him his jersey following a thrilling clash between the clubs. The 21-year-old was a part of the Dallas side that played out a 4-4 draw against Messi's Inter Miami in the Round of 16 of the Leagues Cup.

Despite losing the match 5-4 on penalties, Velasco had a lot to be pleased about. Speaking to ESPN after the game, he said (via Goal):

"It's a game that I will never forget in my life. I played against Messi, he gave me his shirt and a hug. I asked for it, clearly. I'm happy on that side."

The pair were also spotted chatting after the conclusion of the game. When asked about the conversation, the FC Dallas star replied saying:

"I spoke [about] something that a friend of his had told me, nothing bad. Where he grew up in his childhood, that's why he was surprised."

It was the former La Liga star's 85th-minute free-kick that leveled the game at 4-4 and took it to a penalty shoot-out. Messi has had a great start to life at his new club, scoring seven goals in four matches.

Now, the Miami-based outfit have booked themselves a spot in the quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup. They will take on Charlotte FC at the DRV PNK Stadium on Friday (August 11).

Lionel Messi becomes top scorer for Inter Miami in 2023

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Lionel Messi is arguably one of the best football players in the world. It comes as no surprise that the former Paris Saint-Germain forward is now the top goal scorer for Inter Miami in 2023.

At the moment, his tally stands at seven goals after netting twice in the thrilling 4-4 clash against FC Dallas. Having played four games, Messi has netted in every appearance for Inter Miami so far.

The first of these seven goals came against Cruz Arul on his debut for the Miami-based outfit. He scored a 94th-minute free-kick that took his side to victory. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner then followed it up with braces against both Atlanta United and Orlando City, taking his goal tally to five.

Finally, he finished off with yet another brace against FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup Round-of-16 clash.