"He gave me something that I didn't have before" - Barcelona star praises Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti for his form

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has heaped praise on Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti for instilling confidence in him.

Lewandowski played under Ancelotti for a little over a year at Bayern Munich. The Pole was in staggering form under Ancelotti, netting 54 goals in 57 games across competitions. In contrast, he had managed 67 goals in 100 games under Ancelotti's predecessor, Pep Guardiola.

Ahead of Barcelona's clash against Real Madrid in La Liga on Sunday (March 19), Lewandowski said about Ancelotti (as quoted by @MadridUniversal on Twitter):

"Ancelotti gave me incredible self-confidence. He gave me something that I didn't have before. He's an amazing human being, a man who takes care of you."

He added:

"For him, the most important thing is to be a good guy, not to talk about tactics. He's a man to learn from."

The duo won a Bundesliga and two German Super Cups together at Bayern. Ancelotti left in 2017 and went on to manage SSC Napoli and Everton before returning to Real Madrid in 2021.

Lewandowski, meanwhile, remained in Munich till last season and joined Barcelona in a €45 million deal last summer.

Barcelona will need Robert Lewandowski fit and firing against Real Madrid this weekend

Barcelona meet Real Madrid in the fourth Clasico of the season this weekend at the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana hold a nine-point lead over Los Blancos atop the La Liga standings and could move 12 points clear with a win this weekend.

Their hopes of winning could hinge on Robert Lewandowski. The Pole scored a goal and assisted another when the two teams met in the Supercopa de Espana final in January, which the Blaugrana won 3-1.

Lewandowski began the season in brilliant fashion but his form has evidently tapered off since the turn of the year. He has scored just twice in seven league matches since returning from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The striker could also only net from the spot in 180 minutes of action in the Blaugrana's UEFA Europa League knockout playoff tie against Manchester United.

Despite his recent struggles, Lewandowski has 25 goals and six assists in 32 games across competitions this season. He's also the top-scorer in La Liga with 15 goals, three clear of Getafe's Enes Unal in second place.

Barcelona will hope their superstar forward can rediscover his goalscoring form soon. Doing so against Real Madrid on Sunday would certainly be a good start as the Blaugrana seek their first league title in four years.

