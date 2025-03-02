"He is such a gem", "Best signing club has made in 5 years" - Fans hail Barcelona star after their 4-0 win over Real Sociedad

Fans of Barcelona have lauded Dani Olmo following their 4-0 La Liga win over Real Sociedad on Sunday (March 2). The Spaniard was creative in attack, and his presence on the pitch ensured La Blaugrana's victory.

In the 17th minute, Aritz Elustondo was given marching orders for fouling Olmo. This gave Barca a decent advantage and allowed them to control the game. Gerard Martin opened the scoring for Barcelona in the 25th minute following a lofted pass from Dani Olmo.

Four minutes later (29’), Marc Casado deflected Olmo's shot into the net following a corner kick from Raphinha. In the 56th minute, Robert Lewandowski's headed attempt was saved by Alex Remiro. However, Ronald Araujo planted the rebound into the net, making the scoreline 3-0.

Four minutes later (60’), Araujo's shot deflected off Lewandowski, and the ball went into the net. Hence, the game ended 4-0 in favor of Barcelona.

In 71 minutes on the pitch, Olmo had a passing accuracy of 92 percent (35/38). He registered two assists, delivered five key passes, and created one big chance in attack (via Sofascore).

After the game, fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to commend the Spaniard for his performance, with one tweeting:

"Dani Olmo is such a gem.”

"Olmo is a game decider,” another added.

"Olmo has to be the smartest player in the team by far.,” a delighted fan opined.

"What a game from olmo,” another chimed in.

"Dani olmo 💎 Top player this one 👏,” a happy fan shared.

"OLMO IS THE BEST SIGNING BARCELONA HAS MADE IN 5 YEARS Beautiful game from everyone,” wrote another.

"The season is very long” - Barcelona's manager Hansi Flick after the win against Real Sociedad

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

La Blaugrana's manager Hansi Flick has claimed that the 2024-25 campaign is still very long. The comments came in the aftermath of their 4-0 win against Real Sociedad.

In a press conference after the game, Flick shared his thoughts about the current campaign and expressed optimism about his squad. He said (via Barca Universal):

"The season is very long. We're ready to face anything that comes our way."

La Blaugrana have been impressive, and they are yet to lose a competitive match across all competitions in 2025. In the La Liga standings, they are the leaders, having registered 57 points from 26 games. They are one point ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid and three points above third-placed Real Madrid in the league rankings.

Barca will take on Benfica in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash on Wednesday (March 5).

