"He is a gem" - Fans hail Arsenal debutant for brilliant performance against Norwich

Latest summer signing Takehiro Tomiyasu had an Arsenal debut to cherish as his 60-minute outing impressed the Gunners' faithful.

Arsenal signed Takehiro Tomiyasu from Serie A side Bologna for a fee of around £17 million on transfer deadline day. The Japanese made his first-team debut in Arsenal's 1-0 win over Norwich City and impressed the fans immediately.

Arsenal fans took to Twitter to laud their latest recruit. Here are some of the best tweets:

Tomiyasu is a gem on our hands. — AFCEdvinas 🇱🇹🇮🇪 (@AfcEdvinas) September 11, 2021

I told everyone Tomiyasu is Arsenals best signing btw — temzzy (@temzzyUtd) September 13, 2021

Tomiyasu is EVERYWHERE #ARSNOR — The People’s Champ 🇯🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇰 (@TroopzAFC) September 11, 2021

Can confirm that Tomiyasu is the best right back of all time. — LacaZte. (@LacaZte) September 11, 2021

Tomiyasu was also happy to represent Arsenal in front of a packed Emirates Stadium and contribute towards their first win of the new Premier League season. Tomiyasu said:

“A special day for me. I was happy to play [in] front of amazing Arsenal supporters in Emirates Stadium.”

Arsenal legend Ian Wright also praised Tomiyasu's maiden appearance for the Gunners by calling it a “fantastic debut” on Match of the Day.

Not only did Tomiyasu help the Gunners claim their first clean sheet of the season, his thunderous volley almost opened Arsenal's account. However, the game finished 1-0 with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring the winner.

Takehiro Tomiyasu has been signed to replace Hector Bellerin, who is currently on loan at La Liga side Real Betis after falling out of favor under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal pick up their first points of the season

After a disastrous start to the new Premier League season, Arsenal bounced back impressively, easing the pressure on manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners lost their opening three games against newly-promoted Brentford before being convincingly beaten by Chelsea and Manchester City. Arsenal finally picked up their first points of the season on Saturday, which saw them leapfrog to 16th in the table at the expense of Norwich City.

Arsenal will now travel to Burnley before facing off against rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby, which could be a make-or-break game for Mikel Arteta.

✅ Debut

✅ Clean sheet

✅ Three points



Not a bad start, Tomi 👏 pic.twitter.com/4cwyDfYorP — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 12, 2021

Also Read

Also Read: David James' column - Ranking the 5 best managers in world football at the moment

From Ronaldo's homecoming to Messi's new journey! Follow SK Football on FB for the latest updates

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee