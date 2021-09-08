"He didn't get the credit" - Zlatan Ibrahimovic aims dig at Cristiano Ronaldo for taking shine away from Manchester United team-mate

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has aimed a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo in relation to the latter's first stint at Manchester United. During a memorable six-year spell at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo ended up achieving remarkable success.

In addition to winning three Premier League titles and the Champions League, the Portuguese received the first of his five Ballon d'Or awards during his time at Manchester United. Despite securing a move away to Real Madrid in 2009 and elevating his status even further, Cristiano Ronaldo has now secured a dream return to Old Trafford.

In the wake of the mercurial forward's return to Manchester United, an old interview with Ibrahimovic has revealed his honest opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo's first stint with the Red Devils.

Ibrahimovic, who spent two years at Manchester United, feels Cristiano Ronaldo took the shine away from Wayne Rooney back in the day.

The comments by Ibrahimovic in 2015 were as follows:

"When he played with Cristiano Ronaldo, all the hard work was done by Wayne Rooney."

"But he didn't get the credit because Ronaldo was scoring all of the goals. These great players, they have their moments over one to three years. But to continue over five years, ten years, the way Wayne Rooney has done is not easy."

"It's pressure every day playing for a big team. He runs a lot, he fights a lot, he sacrifices a lot. I'd prefer to have him in my team than play against me."

Cristiano Ronaldo set for second debut at Manchester United

36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo is widely tipped to mark his second debut for Manchester United on September 11. The Red Devils return to action in the Premier League against Newcastle United and will be hoping to count on the brilliance of Cristiano Ronaldo.

With the Portuguese forward returning to training at Carrington, the omens are looking good for Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to have more training under his belt from now until the weekend to put him in the best condition for the second debut at Old Trafford.

Excitement is over the roof at Manchester United following the return of Cristiano Ronaldo. According to reports, the club made £32.5 million through shirt sales within 12 hours of him taking up his preferred no. 7 jersey at the club. Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo also became the leading goalscorer in international football with 111 goals to his name from 180 appearances last week.

