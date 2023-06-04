"He gets angry if he loses" - Al-Nassr star opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo's attitude during training sessions

Al-Nassr winger Abdulrahman Ghareeb recently revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo trains hard and has a fiery attitude if he loses in training.

The Portuguese forward joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The move materialized after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner left Manchester United via mutual agreement last November.

Cristiano Ronaldo didn't take long to return to form in Saudi Arabia. He scored 14 goals in 19 appearances as he helped the Knights of Najd challenge for the Saudi Pro League title.

The former Real Madrid forward formed a strong partnership with Abdulrahman Ghareeb in the attack. In a video uploaded by content creator Abu Mashael, the 26-year-old winger revealed what Cristiano Ronaldo is like in training and said (via GOAL):

"Ronaldo's life is very serious. He gets angry if he loses in training despite having won many European championships and individual titles. This is in addition to his early attendance at training before many others."

He added:

"I receive great support from Ronaldo. He stands by me greatly and he is the reason I attend training with great enthusiasm. I train with Cristiano, how can I not be excited?!"

Despite the 38-year-old's dedication to training hard, his side failed to win any silverware with the club. Al-Nassr were knocked out of both the Saudi Super Cup and King Cup of Champions. They also narrowly lost the league to Al-Ittihad by five points.

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reveals he will remain with the Knights of Najd next season

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo recently revealed that he would stay with the Riyadh-based outfit for next season. His comments came amid rumors circulating that the Portuguese ace was unhappy in the Saudi Pro League and could join Bayern Munich or Newcastle United.

Ronaldo praised the competitiveness of the league and also suggested a few things that could be improved upon in an interview with Sky Sports. He said (via Times Now):

"I think the league is very good but I think we have many, many opportunities to still grow. I think the league is good, it's competitive. We have very good teams, we have very good Arab players. The infrastructure I think they need to improve a little bit more."

"The referees and the VAR system. I think they should be a little bit more quicker. I think other small things they need to improve, but I am happy here, I want to continue here, I will continue here."

The Portuguese megastar will next feature for Al-Nassr on July 20 against Al-Shabab in the group stage of the Arab Club Champions Cup.

