“He gets overshadowed by everybody” – Gary Neville picks ‘special’ Premier League star as his Player of the Season

Former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville has picked Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min as his pick for the Premier League Player of the Season.

Son has enjoyed a fantastic season for Spurs this time out and won his maiden Premier League Golden Boot alongside Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. The South Korean superstar has found the back of the net 23 times in 35 league outings this season.

Son scored twice for Spurs in their 5-0 win against Norwich City on the final day of the season (May 22), helping Antonio Conte's side secure Champions League qualification.

Son Heung-min @Sonny7 A special thank you to all of you Spurs supporters for this season 🤍The atmospheres have been amazing because of you. It is an honour for me to be voted the Supporters Club, One Hotspur and Junior One Hotspur player of the season. We will fight until the final whistle next week! A special thank you to all of you Spurs supporters for this season 🤍The atmospheres have been amazing because of you. It is an honour for me to be voted the Supporters Club, One Hotspur and Junior One Hotspur player of the season. We will fight until the final whistle next week! https://t.co/EGisbPKyzo

Gary Neville has been full of praise for Son and has claimed that the former Bayer Leverkusen star does not get the spotlight he deserves. The former England defender reckons that both Salah and De Bruyne are deserving candidates for the Premier League Player of the Year but his pick is Son.

Neville has suggested that Son is a special player but gets overshadowed by other Premier League stars. He said on The Gary Neville Podcast, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"I named Son as my Player of the Season. It could have easily gone to Kevin De Bruyne because every time we watch him we're blessed. Salah easily could have been Player of the Season, I think I named him in other quarters."

"But Son, to do what he's done at Tottenham, he does get respected, and he'd be taken by any top club in the world but I thought he deserves something. He's a special player. He gets overshadowed by everybody, even Harry Kane but well done to him, Tottenham and Antonio Conte."

Son Heung-Min has been one of the best players in the Premier League for quite some time now

Since his move to Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2015, Heung-Min Son has been a consistent performer in the Premier League. It's a shame that he is yet to win a single trophy in England but with Antonio Conte at the helm, the Lilywhites could certainly end their trophy drought.

Over the years, Son has scored a total of 131 goals and produced 74 assists in 325 games for Tottenham.

Bhaichung Bhutia @bhaichung15 Absolutely Disgusting: how do you miss out Son Heung - Min Golden boot winner in group of six players. Absolutely Disgusting: how do you miss out Son Heung - Min Golden boot winner in group of six players. https://t.co/OIO39PmYPa

The South Korean has been an asset to Spurs due to a number of reasons. He is versatile enough to play across the frontline. The 29-year-old is also naturally fit and rarely misses games with injuries. He has also been a big-match player for the Lilywhites.

Son has been underrated for quite some time now and he truly deserves every plaudit he is getting right now.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar