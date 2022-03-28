"He gets upset when he is not playing" - Kevin Philipps speaks about Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United

Former England striker Kevin Phillips has made a huge claim regarding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. The former Sunderland striker believes the Portuguese superstar's future at Old Trafford could be dependent on who is brought in by the Red Devils to replace Ralf Rangnick.

Spanish outlet AS have claimed that the five-time Ballon d'Or wishes to see out his contract at Manchester United, which expires in the summer of 2023. The report claims that the 37-year-old believes that the 20-time champions of England will be back in contention for the Premier League and Champions League next season.

However, Phillips, a former European Golden Shoe winner, has suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo could be 'upset' if he is not promised to play a big role under the new manager. On being asked if Ronaldo could change his mind if he is not given a starring role under the new manager, Phillips told Football Insider:

“Yeah, possibly. You always say that no one is bigger than the football club, but perhaps there’s an exception when you’re talking about him and Messi – because he’s a huge draw."

‘I'm the one who's going to decide my future. Nobody else. If I feel like playing more games, I'll play; if I don't feel like playing more, I don't play. I'm in charge. Period.’ Cristiano Ronaldo on his Portugal plans:‘I'm the one who's going to decide my future. Nobody else. If I feel like playing more games, I'll play; if I don't feel like playing more, I don't play. I'm in charge. Period.’ Cristiano Ronaldo on his Portugal plans:‘I'm the one who's going to decide my future. Nobody else. If I feel like playing more games, I'll play; if I don't feel like playing more, I don't play. I'm in charge. Period.’ 😤 https://t.co/KSqDEVOkZF

The former Aston Villa striker has also claimed that Ronaldo's discontent was evident whenever he had not played this season. He added:

“He’s made it quite clear that he gets upset when he’s not playing, as we’ve seen this season. And when Ronaldo gets upset, people listen. He’s a huge figure and it’ll be interesting to see whether he wants to move on. He’ll have a keen eye on who comes in as manager and that could really make up his mind on whether he wants to leave.”

Will Cristiano Ronaldo stay at Manchester United beyond this season?

It is safe to say that Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational comeback at Manchester United has not gone according to plan. However, Ronaldo is still one of the better players at Old Trafford.

The veteran Portuguese star has found the back of the net 18 times in 33 games across all competitions this season. Without his goals, the Red Devils would have been in a much worse situation.

Cristiano Ronaldo knows hardships. He came up facing challenges that threatened his life and family.

You cannot stop this man.



You cannot stop this man. Cristiano Ronaldo knows hardships. He came up facing challenges that threatened his life and family. You cannot stop this man. https://t.co/EEtYaQjjwx

Fans will have to wait and see where the future of the footballing legend lies beyond the summer. At the moment, it's hard to see the 37-year-old moving to another club in Europe.

Not many clubs in the continent can afford Cristiano Ronaldo's astronomical wages. This means the former Real Madrid star might have no option but to stay at Old Trafford next season.

