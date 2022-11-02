"He is getting fouled a lot" - Ian Wright highlights Arsenal player who is being targeted by the opposition 

Arsenal great Ian Wright has expressed concerns regarding the fitness of the north London outfit's star winger Bukayo Saka as he feels the youngster has been repeatedly targeted by defenders. The forward notably picked up an injury in the Gunners' most recent game against Nottingham Forest on Sunday (30 October), which they won 5-0.

Wright discussed Saka's injury and stated that the forward was being fouled a lot by opposition players in the Premier League. He said (via HITC):

“It was sad to see because you look at Arsenal and people are already saying, 'He should be rested, he should have been rested by now.' It was an awkward fall that he had. It just opened his knee up."

“The sign is always when someone’s coming off and how angry they are or how despondent they are. We saw it with [Raphael] Varane. Saka came off with a little bit more anger. He was disappointed with it. He looked really vexed about it."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Only Wayne Rooney and Cesc Fabregas reached 20 Premier League assists at a younger age than Bukayo Saka Only Wayne Rooney and Cesc Fabregas reached 20 Premier League assists at a younger age than Bukayo Saka 👏 https://t.co/zcAAyYw5Oo

Wright feels that Saka's game time could have been managed better if the north London outfit had more depth in their squad. He added:

“I think if Emile Smith Rowe was fit, then he maybe would have got a bit more of a break or a rest – we just haven’t got the depth and we haven’t put the teams away in the Europa League to be able to rest him."

“He’s so dangerous now. He’s getting fouled a lot. There are a lot of bodies around him. You always worry about him. It is a worry, simply because we are not a million miles away from the World Cup, but most importantly, he’s in good form and that’s what Arsenal need, at the moment.”

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Bukayo Saka could return from injury to face Chelsea on Sunday Bukayo Saka could return from injury to face Chelsea on Sunday 👀

Atletico Madrid interested in Arsenal defender

As per Fichajes, Arsenal defender William Saliba is on Atletico Madrid's radar as manager Diego Simione is keen to strengthen his defence. The Frenchman signed for the Gunners in 2019 and has recently established himself as a first-team regular in north London.

Saliba has had three loan spells away from the Emirates since his arrival with all three deals taking him back to his native France. He played for his boyhood club Saint Etienne and then at Nice before an impressive stint at Marseille.

The defender was previously close to signing for Los Rojiblancos from Saint Etienne but opted to join the Gunners. However, he still remains a target for the team from the Spanish capital.

Saliba has contributed two goals and an assist for Arsenal this season. However, his real value can be seen in the calm and solidity he has brought to their defense.

B/R Football @brfootball



The CB has two goals, one assist and six clean sheets this season Arsenal are in talks to renew William Saliba’s contract, per @David_Ornstein The CB has two goals, one assist and six clean sheets this season Arsenal are in talks to renew William Saliba’s contract, per @David_OrnsteinThe CB has two goals, one assist and six clean sheets this season 💪 https://t.co/4ZU4hPP6m5

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta reportedly considers the young French defender a vital part of his team and undroppable. This means Simeone and the Atleti board will have an uphill battle in securing Saliba's services.

The centre-back, however, does not have a lot of time left on his current Arsenal deal and the Spanish side could leverage that fact during negotiations. Saliba's current deal with the north London outfit runs until 2023.

