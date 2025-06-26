"He isn't getting that at Liverpool" - Agbonlahor offers transfer advice to Harvey Elliott after he shines for England U21s in Euro semifinal 

Former English forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has advised Harvey Elliott to leave Liverpool in search of regular minutes this summer. Elliott has been in stellar form for England in the UEFA U21 European Championships.
In five games, the 22-year-old has scored four goals and guided the side to the competition's final, where they will face Germany. Elliott's performance hasn't gone unnoticed, as he has garnered praise from the football world. Gabriel Agbonlahor has also reflected his concern about the English midfielder.
The former Aston Villa forward has claimed that Elliott deserves to start matches and play around 40 games a season. However, Agbonlahor can't see that happening for the 22-year-old at Merseyside. As a result, he has advised Harvey Elliott to make the tough decision of moving out of Anfield.
Agbonlahor believes that Elliott's performance in the U21 European Championships has increased his worth, and the 22-year-old could also try playing in another league. He told Liverpool.com (via GOAL):
"He deserves to go and play and start week in, week out. He is 22 now, and everyone has said this about James McAtee at Manchester City but he needs to play. He needs to be getting 40 games a season and he isn't getting that at Liverpool."
"I would push for a move if I was him. I know it is hard to leave a big club like Liverpool, but for him and the club, a move is perfect. I am sure Liverpool will look at it and realise the fee has probably gone up for how good he has been (at the Euros). He might not think he is far off at Liverpool and go to a team fighting, or try a different league." he added.
Last season, the Englishman made 28 appearances for the Reds across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing three assists. However, he started only one game in the UEFA Champions League and two matches in the Premier League.
Liverpool enter the race to sign Viktor Gyokeres: Reports
Liverpool have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Sporting CP attacker Viktor Gyokeres this summer. According to TeamTalk (via 3 Added Minutes), the Reds view the former Coventry attacker as a budget alternative for Newcastle United's Alexander Isak.
However, the Gunners have a long-standing interest in the Swedish attacker, and Gyokeres is also keen on joining the Gunners instead of the Premier League champions. As a result, the Reds are likely to pursue Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike.
However, signing a new attacker for the Premier League champions depends on the departure of Uruguayan attacker Darwin Nunez, currently linked with Serie A giants Napoli.