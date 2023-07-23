"He ghosts every time I watch" "Kai Rooney has a higher ceiling" - Arsenal fans cannot stand two players after 2-0 loss to Manchester United

Arsenal suffered a 2-0 loss to Manchester United in their second pre-season game of the summer. Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho scored in the first half to seal the victory for the Red Devils in a jam-packed MetLife Stadium.
Fernandes opened the scoring with a shot from 20 yards out, and was aided by a tame save from Aaron Ramsdale. The goalkeeper failed to get his weight behind the ball and palmed it into the goal.
Sancho doubled their lead in the 37th minute by capitalizing on Gabriel's mistake. The Gunners defender failed to get his leg on a clearance at half line and put the Englishman through on goal. The former Borussia Dortmund star drove into the box and smashed it into the near post to make it 2-0.
Arsenal fans were not pleased with Kai Havertz and Fabio Vieira in the game and were quick to voice their opinion on social media. Here are some of the tweets:
Vieira was initially named on the bench but replaced captain Martin Odegaard after the Norwegian picked up a knock in the warm-up.
Arsenal lose penalty shootout to Manchester United
Despite the game ending 2-0 at full time, Arsenal and Manchester United played a penalty shootout at the end of the match. The two sides had agreed ahead of the game that it would be good practice for the players in the pre-season match.
The Gunners ended up losing once again as Fabio Vieira sent his effort over the crossbar. The Portuguese star was the only player to miss his kick, and the Red Devils picked up a 5-3 win.
Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen stepped up for Erik ten Hag's side and converted all their efforts. Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard and Jorginho scored for Mikel Arteta's side.