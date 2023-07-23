"He ghosts every time I watch" "Kai Rooney has a higher ceiling" - Arsenal fans cannot stand two players after 2-0 loss to Manchester United

Arsenal suffered a 2-0 loss to Manchester United in their second pre-season game of the summer. Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho scored in the first half to seal the victory for the Red Devils in a jam-packed MetLife Stadium.

Fernandes opened the scoring with a shot from 20 yards out, and was aided by a tame save from Aaron Ramsdale. The goalkeeper failed to get his weight behind the ball and palmed it into the goal.

Sancho doubled their lead in the 37th minute by capitalizing on Gabriel's mistake. The Gunners defender failed to get his leg on a clearance at half line and put the Englishman through on goal. The former Borussia Dortmund star drove into the box and smashed it into the near post to make it 2-0.

Arsenal fans were not pleased with Kai Havertz and Fabio Vieira in the game and were quick to voice their opinion on social media. Here are some of the tweets:

kravmagaan @kravmagaan Fabio Vieira will be my Rob Holding for this season

G Maybe @GilesMaybe Fabio Vieira and Pepe should get in the bin.

Oluochsenior @oluoch_mr @afcstuff Just don't want to see Fabio Vieira and kai Havert in Arsenal Squad.

Paddy Poch @TommyTook Arteta's talent ID:

£300k/w for Havertz at CM

£150k/w and Henry's shirt for Nketiah

Spent £100m on City's leftovers

Fabio Vieira...

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor Am I the only one concerned about Fabio Vieira? He ghosts every time I watch him.

Akash @Ak0320p Havertz does not work in that role …



Just like Fabio Vieira didn’t …



The quicker Arteta realises, the better



Rice Ødegaard



Partey

Casey Evans @Casey_Evans_ MUTV commentary is hilarious there’s no objectivity at all, one just went ‘They’ve taken off Havertz’ and the other went ‘Yeah because he’s rubbish’

Mooku @M4RZ0V3LLI Kai Rooney has a higher ceiling than Kai Havertz

Frank 🧠🇳🇱 @TenHagEra pic.twitter.com/bRoCjVkwT2 Someone said this is Kai Havertz vs Manchester United

Vieira was initially named on the bench but replaced captain Martin Odegaard after the Norwegian picked up a knock in the warm-up.

Arsenal lose penalty shootout to Manchester United

Despite the game ending 2-0 at full time, Arsenal and Manchester United played a penalty shootout at the end of the match. The two sides had agreed ahead of the game that it would be good practice for the players in the pre-season match.

The Gunners ended up losing once again as Fabio Vieira sent his effort over the crossbar. The Portuguese star was the only player to miss his kick, and the Red Devils picked up a 5-3 win.

Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen stepped up for Erik ten Hag's side and converted all their efforts. Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard and Jorginho scored for Mikel Arteta's side.