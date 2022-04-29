“He gives you a lot of solutions” – Mikel Arteta explains key reason behind Arsenal signing Takehiro Tomiyasu

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has lavished praise on Takehiro Tomiyasu, explaining the impact he's had at the Emirates Stadium this season.

Tomiyasu, 23, joined the Gunners from Serie A side Fiorentina last summer for £16.74 million and has adapted to life in north London admirably. The right-back has impressed in his debut season, with Arteta hailing Tomiyasu for his versatility.

The Gunners manager told reporters (via Football London):

"When we followed the player, it was something that came across. He gives you a lot of solutions, not only because he’s two footed, but he can play anywhere on the backline. It’s the way he’s been coached, that’s what he says so; for him left and right is the same."

There were some reservations over Tomiyasu's signing at the start of the season, with many feeling he did not have the required attributes to replace Hector Bellerin.

Bellerin departed Arsenal for Real Betis on loan, leaving the right-back signing a necessity for Arteta last summer. Tomiyasu has been Arteta's first-choice since arrival, although injuries have plagued his debut campaign.

Arsenal's summer signings key in their top-four push

The two English recruits have flourished this season.

The Gunners are in pole position to finish fourth and qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season, sitting fourth, two points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur. The last time the north London side played in Europe's elite club competition was in 2017.

Most of Arteta's summer signings have paid rich dividends, propelling the club towards a top-four finish. Not only has the signing of Tomiyasu paid off, but other new arrivals have also made their mark.

Aaron Ramsdale joined the Gunners from Sheffield United for £30 million, which raised a lot of eyebrows. However, the 24-year-old goalkeeper has been one of the Premier League's top shot-stoppers this season. He has been impressive in goal, and he has also been hailed for being one of the team leaders.

Arteta brought in Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Ben White for £50 million too. There were questions over the player's price tag, but White has been a stalwart at the back. Alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, he has forged a fine partnership in the heart of Arsenal's defense with the Gunners looking more assured in that department.

Another 'new' arrival, Martin Odegaard, spent the 2020-21 season on loan at the Emirates Stadium before his move was made permanent. Fans questioned the decision to bring the Norweigan back on a permanent deal, though. Arteta sanctioned a £31.5 million move for the midfielder, who has flourished, scoring six goals and contributing four assists in 31 appearances.

Two signings that perhaps need more time to gel are Albert Lokonga and Nuno Tavares. The pair have found game time limited since arriving but have given the Arsenal manager some vital squad depth.

