“He gives you more as a player” – When Arsenal Invincible Lauren made clear choice in Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate 

Back in March, Arsenal Invincible Lauren picked Lionel Messi as the better player than Cristiano Ronaldo. Lauren was a part of the Gunners' side that won the Premier League in 2003-04 by staying unbeaten for the entire season.

Lauren faced Ronaldo several times during his north London stint. The defender, however, stuck with Messi while picking his favorite between the duo. He did, though, praise Ronaldo's mental fortitude and said it was one of the main reasons behind the player the Portuguese has gone on to become.

Speaking on the much-anticipated debate, Lauren said in March (via Manchester Evening News):

"In my opinion, I would stick with Lionel Messi because he gives you more as a player. But Cristiano’s mental strength is what has made him into the player he is now, it is what has allowed him to be so successful. But for me, I would choose Messi."

The debate between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is an eternal one in modern football. Many think Messi closed the conversation with his triumph in the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina. That hasn't been the case as the duo continues to be compared by fans across social and digital media.

Steven Gerrard once picked Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard also once picked Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in the hot debate. Gerrard's reasoning was quite the same as Lauren, as the former midfielder said that Messi brings more to his team.

Gerrard, though, lauded both Messi and Ronaldo for the astronomical standards they set for other players to replicate in world football. Speaking on the matter, Gerrard stated (via Mirror):

“But I’m someone who would never have a derogatory word to say about Ronaldo, because he is phenomenal. They are the two in my era that were just…the numbers - when you’re a footballer and you’ve done it yourself - I’m not sure who’s going to ever do that again.”

When asked again about the topic on the Robbie Savage podcast, Gerrard said:

"They're very different for me. I think they're both operating on a different planet to every footballer that's ever lived, probably besides your Peles and your Maradonas. But Messi, for me, is more of a team player. If he's in on goal, he'll look for a pass as well as obviously posting really, really good numbers individually as well."

Both Messi and Ronaldo, however, have left the stage of European football. The Portugal captain currently plays for the Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. Messi, on the other hand, recently completed a move to MLS club Inter Miami.