"He gives you that something different" – Rio Ferdinand extends support to Manchester United star

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes having Jesse Lingard in the Red Devils squad is vital as he offers something different to other members of the team.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel (via Manchester Evening News), Ferdinand said Lingard provided United with something extra, which he believes is the reason manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided to give him game time this season.

Ferdinand said:

"But it looks like Ole has said to him in the summer you are going to get opportunities, I’m going to give you game time, and you’ve got to make an impact’, and he’s doing that.

"He’s different. His movement off the ball is different to any of the players we have got, in terms of making himself available, making one or two touch, always on the move, and doing work off the ball too. And you need that variety in the team. They can’t all be similar players, he gives you that something different."

Jesse Lingard was the center of attention at Manchester United last week. The winger was directly responsible for the goal which saw the Red Devils lose their Champions League opener against Swiss champions BSC Young Boys.

However, Lingard redeemed himself by scoring a stunning late winner in a dramatic 2-1 win over West Ham United which saw Manchester United come from a goal down to snatch all three points.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already confirmed that Jesse Lingard will feature in the Carabao Cup game against West Ham United later this week as well.

Despite his recent good form, Jesse Lingard and Manchester United have still not agreed upon a new contract. The 28-year-old has entered the final year of his United contract with the Red Devils wanting to sort out a deal sooner rather than later.

Manchester United are off to a stunning start in the Premier League

Manchester United have finally got a squad deep enough to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea for the Premier League title and have so far started off in good form.

The Red Devils have picked up 13 points from their opening five games and are only behind Chelsea and Liverpool on goal difference.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has been a major catalyst in Manchester United's recent run of form. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored three goals in two league games so far.

