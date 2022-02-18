"He gives us another dimension" - Mark Lawrenson snubs Mohamad Salah and names midfielder as favorite Liverpool player

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has chosen Thiago Alcantara over Mohamed Salah as his favorite Reds player.

Thiago’s presence on the pitch has elevated Liverpool’s performances this season, but the Spaniard has been prone to injuries. The 30-year-old has made just 13 Premier League appearances for the club this season, nine of which have been starts.

Jurgen Klopp has rotated his midfield to ensure Thiago isn’t overworked, which could help him and the team in the long run.

The Reds have several talented players in their squad, including Mohamed Salah, whose goals have been crucial for the team this season. However, Lawrenson chose Thiago as his favorite player.

Lawrenson told Off The Ball:

“Yeah, he’s my favourite player Thiago. You know he’s got his socks down, he’s so aware of everything that happens on the pitch, he’s got a radar, his passing is fabulous, and he’s got that nasty streak as well that I like. He gives us another dimension and you can tell that all of the players love him as well.”

Thiago has added another dimension to the Liverpool squad

Star midfielder Thiago Alcantara is a key member of Jurgen Klopp's squad this season

Liverpool have missed Gini Wijnaldum at times this season as his ability to break play and shield the ball were key components. However, Thiago’s distribution and quality of the ball have also helped the Reds.

The Spaniard’s ability to control the tempo of the game is second to none, and his off-the-ball work rate has improved under Jurgen Klopp.

At Bayern Munich, Thiago was used to facing teams who were not physical. That changed at Liverpool as he struggled with his tackling during his first full season.

However, the midfielder looks a lot more comfortable this season. While he may not have the goals and assists to show for it, he deserves credit as the Reds have often seen out games by keeping the ball well.

The Merseyside club will hope Thiago doesn't pick up any injuries from now until the end of the season as they seek to win some silverware this campaign.

Thiago is yet to taste glory in a Liverpool jersey and will look to change that later this month when the Reds face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh