"He was giving us a lot on both sides" - Mikel Arteta confirms crushing Jurrien Timber injury blow and reveals if Arsenal will sign replacement 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta addressed Jurrien Timber's crushing injury blow. The defender, signed from Ajax this summer, suffered an ACL injury during the Gunners' Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest.

He is set to be sidelined for at least seven months. Timber's qualities were pretty evident in the first game itself and him staying out of the team for the foreseeable future is a massive blow for the north Londoners. Speaking about the injury, Arteta said (via football.london):

"Huge blow. Especially for him after just joining the club. We recruited him with clear intentions and what he was bringing to the team was evident."

When further quizzed about whether Arsenal will look into the transfer market to sign a replacement for Timber, Arteta said:

"I’m more thinking about the resources in the team to do what we want to do. But it’s true he was giving us a lot on both sides."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about Kai Havetz

Arsenal have signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea in the summer transfer window. The German, however, is yet to score a goal or get an assist for the north London club after two games.

Arteta, though, is very happy with the attributes that Havertz brings in to the squad. The Spaniard added that Havertz has settled very well into the team and has started getting along with his teammates. He said (via Football Daily):

"He's fit in really well I think. I think he really played a good game against City. [Had] two big chances to score and he didn't. But everything he gave apart from that, it was excellent. And the other day, he played in two different positions throughout the game, one more as an 8 and one more as a 10. I'm really happy what he is bringing to the team."

Arteta continued:

"His intensity, his mobility, his understanding of the game, his basis, and the way he has fit around the boys as well. So, really really happy with him."

Kai Havertz is a versatile player who can play across different positions in the attack, as well as in the midfield. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the German gets along in the team with time.