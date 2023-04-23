"He won't go abroad" - Jamie Carragher predicts Manchester United target Harry Kane's transfer decision this summer

Jamie Carragher predicted that reported Manchester United target Harry Kane will stay put at Tottenham Hotspur in the summer. The Liverpool legend's assessment came after Spurs' 6-1 drubbing against Newcastle United on Sunday, April 23. Kane was the scorer of the sole goal for the north-Londoners.

The England skipper has been heavily linked with a move away from Spurs in the summer, with his contract expiring in 2024. The main reason behind the notion is that the 29-year-old is yet to win a single trophy in his career.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are set to look for a new striker in the summer. Kane, alongside Victor Osimhen, is their top target (via Football.London).

Carragher, however, believes that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy won't sell Kane to United. He also stated the Englishman won't pursue a move abroad as he looks to chase the record of the Premier League's all-time top scorer.

The former defender wrote on Twitter:

"Levy will turn down an offer from MU, who will then have to sign another striker this summer. Then every top team in the PL has a striker, Kane wants the PL goal record so he won’t go abroad for free the next summer. I think he signs for Spurs!"

Kane has scored 207 goals in the Premier League during his career. Alan Shearer is atop the list with 260 to his name while Wayne Rooney is second with 208. Considering that Kane is only 29, he looks destined to get past Shearer's record if he stays put in the Premier League.

Paul Scholes has changed his tone on Manchester United star

Manchester United forward Antony failed to convince everybody of his quality during the earlier stages of his career at the club. The Brazilian, however, is slowly getting to his best and has proved to be a crucial player for the team in recent matches.

Paul Scholes, who was often skeptical of Antony's showboating skills, has now tipped the former Ajax man to become a huge player for the Red Devils. Scholes recently told BT Sport (via The Sun):

“It took some convincing from me, especially after the start of the season, but I think since that Everton game at home [on April 8] he has become a different player. I felt he became a bit predictable, always coming in on his left foot and he needed to add different dimensions to his game and I think in the Everton game he did that."

Antony has scored eight goals and has provided two assists in 36 matches since his €100 million move from Ajax to Manchester United last summer.

