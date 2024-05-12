"He would go straight into the Manchester United team" - Pundit believes PL star could have Cole Palmer-esque impact if he joins Red Devils

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson has urged Manchester United to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace. He believes that the youngster can make the same impact as Cole Palmer has had at Chelsea this season.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Robinson claimed that Olise would be a hit at Manchester United and should go straight into the starting XI at Old Trafford. He added that the Frenchman could replicate Palmer's impact at Chelsea and said:

"Without a doubt, I can see him [Olise] fit in [at United]. He would go straight into the Man United team. The way that Cole Palmer has left and gone to Chelsea, somebody like that would go straight into a Man United side. For him, if he is to go, he has to go somewhere and he has to play."

Michael Olise has been in fine form in the past few weeks. He scored twice against the Red Devils and backed it up with a goal and an assist against Wolverhampton.

Michael Olise told to stay away from Manchester United

While Paul Robinson has urged Michael Olise to join Manchester United, Don Hutchinson has told the Frenchman to stay away from Old Trafford. He believes that the winger should avoid the Red Devils and told BBC Radio 5 Live:

"I think if you are giving Michael Olise any advice whatsoever, choose your manager, not the club. Robbo [Paul Robinson] mentioned Man United, I think that would be the worst move for him. I think he would just get lost. I think he would get lost at Man United, a team with poor players and he might end up playing poorly, whereas if you go somewhere for the manager, i.e. someone like play under Pep, he is going to make you better, he is going to put you in the right scenario, he is going to put you in the right position, he is going to improve you as a player, and then you will see him kick on because you can see the talent. He is so graceful. He is a fantastic young player to watch."

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly fighting for the signature of the Crystal Palace star this summer. ESPN have reported that the Red Devils are ahead in the race right now.