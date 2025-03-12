"He could go in there" - Arsenal icon believes Ethan Nwaneri could operate in different position when Bukayo Saka returns from injury

Arsenal legend David Seaman has suggested that Ethan Nwaneri can play in an attacking midfield role once Bukayo Saka returns to action. The 17-year-old attacker has been filling in on the right flank in Saka's absence, who is expected to return in March.

The Gunners do not particularly play with a number 10 but rather use two eights. At the moment, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice operate in these positions, with Thomas Partey playing as a number six.

David Seaman was asked on the Seaman Says Podcast (via The Boot Room):

“The other big problem that there is, of course, it’s not just a striker. It’s what other creativity you need. Obviously, Odegaard can play up in that 10 role. Martinelli can play there as well?”

Responding to the query, he said:

"Yeah, but don’t forget, when Saka comes back as well, Nwaneri could go in there, and as young as he is, he looks a really mature player."

“And he’s a great player as well. So maybe he could go into that position. Yeah.”

Nwaneri and Odegaard could play together in the number eight roles, while Rice could be deployed as a defensive midfielder. So far this season, the teenager has made 28 appearances across competitions, bagging eight goals and an assist.

While he hasn't been used on the left wing yet, Nwaneri's dribbling abilities could also come in handy there.

Paul Merson says Arsenal would prefer Atletico Madrid over Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-final

Paul Merson

Arsenal look set to qualify for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, heading into the second leg against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday, March 12, with a 7-1 lead.

If they get through, the Gunners will face either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals. Speaking about who the north Londoners would rather face, Merson told Sky Sports News:

"I think if Atletico Madrid win, Arsenal have a bit of a chance. I think that'll be a tight game, Atletico Madrid don't blow anybody away - they play a certain style of football."

"But if they play against Real Madrid, I don't know if they're going to be able to live with them with goalscoring over two legs, especially with the players that are out for Arsenal."

Real Madrid head to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano for the second leg of their Round of 16 tie on Wednesday, March 12. Los Blancos lead 2-1 after the first leg and are also the current holders of this trophy.

