“He goes to the floor always to tackle you” – Alejandro Garnacho names Manchester United teammate as best in the world at this specific skill

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho praised his teammate Aaron Wan-Bissaka, hailing him as the best 1v1 defender in the world. Garnacho's endorsement of Wan-Bissaka's defensive abilities highlights the Englishman's impact this season.

Garnacho admired Wan-Bissaka's tenacious approach, stating:

"Aaron Wan-Bissaka probably is the best 1v1 defender in the world. He goes to the floor always to tackle you. He's fast and difficult [to go past]."

The effusive praise from a teammate highlight the immense respect Wan-Bissaka commands within the Manchester United squad.

Wan-Bissaka, 25, has featured in 34 games this season, contributing significantly to the team's defensive stability. While his attacking statistics may not be eye-catching, with just one assist to his name, the right-back's defensive prowess and ability to neutralize opponents have been invaluable.

Last season, the Englishman faced criticism for his inconsistent performances, with some fans questioning his place in the squad. However, the arrival of manager Erik ten Hag brought about a transformation in Wan-Bissaka's game. Ten Hag strategically utilized Wan-Bissaka's defensive skills, allowing him to showcase his abilities to their fullest potential.

Garnacho's endorsement of Wan-Bissaka as the best 1v1 defender in the world underscores the Englishman's impact on Manchester United's defensive line. His incredible speed, precise tackling, and unwavering commitment to defending make him a formidable opponent for any attacker.

As Manchester United strive for success next season, Wan-Bissaka's unique skillset could play a crucial role. His ability to shut down opponents in one-on-one situations strengthens the team's defense and instills confidence in the backline.

Manchester United set to offload players as squad restructuring begins ahead of the new season

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are gearing up for a squad overhaul this summer, with several players expected to depart Old Trafford.

Club captain Harry Maguire is set to be one of the most high profile departures as the centre-back wants regular playing time. At the same time, on-loan Wout Weghorst will also leave when his loan deal expires and he has attracted interest from Everton and Spanish clubs.

◉ Maguire expected to leave, both sides agree;

◉ Weghorst won’t stay — Everton and Spanish clubs keen;

◉ Henderson to Forest advanced;

◉ Van de Beek wants to play;

◉ Bailly and Telles out.



Goalkeeper Dean Henderson's move to Nottingham Forest is said to be at an advanced stage. Additionally, midfielder Donny van de Beek is keen to secure more playing time elsewhere.

The restructuring plan also involves the exits of centre-backs Eric Bailly and Alex Telles. Manager Erik ten Hag is looking to revamp the squad before the upcoming season, making way for new signings and ensuring a more balanced team composition.

