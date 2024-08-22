Former England midfielder Danny Murphy has urged Manchester United to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford this summer. He claims that the Red Devils need more in the position despite Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee's presence at the club.

Interestingly, Murphy's comments came after Zirkzee, who recently signed from Bologna for a reported fee of £36.5 million, netted a winner against Fulham in the season opener on Saturday (August 17).

While claiming that the Denmark international Hojlund isn't the answer to Manchester United's problems either, Murphy told the Daily Mail (via Metro):

"Joshua Zirkzee has made a dream start at Manchester United and looks a wonderful talent. But sorry to disappoint United fans, he is not going to be the answer to their goalscoring problems.

"The Dutchman is strong and skilful, but not a proper centre forward. He likes to come to the ball and is more comfortable as a No. 10 or wide. His scoring record at Bologna was a goal every four games- not great."

Insisting that Erik ten Hag's side should target someone like Toney, he added:

"Unless United go for a genuine No. 9 like Ivan Toney in the last couple of weeks of the transfer window, I think you can discount their top-four prospects."

There is a real opportunity to snap up the services of Toney, with only a year left on his deal with the Bees. Moreover, the England international was left out of his team's opening league match against Crystal Palace.

Toney is an accomplished Premier League talent, having scored 36 English top-flight goals in 85 matches.

Manchester United could bring in Ivan Toney to Old Trafford as they remain in the hunt for a new striker - Reports

Ivan Toney

Despite signing Joshua Zirkzee in the summer, Express claims that Manchester United remain in the market for a new number nine. They could now look at Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who has also drawn interest from Arsenal and Saudi Arabia.

However, this report clarifies that the striker is uninterested in moving to the Asian country, while the Gunners' approaches for the player have cooled. Now, the Red Devils could seize this opportunity to complete a deal for the player, who the Bees would love to offload this summer.

With only a year left on his deal, Brentford will not want to face the prospect of Toney leaving for free in 2025. However, Manchester United will not be offering Champions League football and aren't widely considered title contenders.

