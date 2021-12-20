"He is going to get a lot more football now" - Gary Neville praises senior Arsenal star

Sky Sports pundit and former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville has praised Arsenal striker Alexander Lacazette after his recent performances.

Alexander Lacazette has temporarily been named Arsenal’s captain after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was demoted for disciplinary reasons. The French striker has started the last four games for the Gunners and has scored and assisted in the last three. Since a shock 2-1 defeat to Everton, Arsenal have won three games on the trot.

During this time, they have scored 9 goals and have conceded just once, with Alexander Lacazette getting special praise from Gary Neville:

“He has done very well Lacazette in the game,” said Neville. “His positions have been really good, in terms of tracking people away. The centre-backs and providing space for others. What is happening with Aubameyang, he is going to get a lot more football, you would imagine.”

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta have found their mojo amidst the Aubameyang controversy

Mikel Arteta’s team were under a fair bit of pressure after the Aubameyang controversy surfaced on every corner on social media. However, the team has responded well in recent games and find themselves firmly back in the top four race.

Stand-in captain Lacazette had enough chances to score a hat-trick against Leeds but Arsenal’s young stars stepped up instead. Gabriel Martinelli scored twice while Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka added goals at the end of both halves.

Arsenal have a young squad that is only going to get better with time. They are not expected to contend for major honors this season but the improvement has been for all to see. Summer signing Aaron Ramsdale has established himself as the number 1 goalkeeper at the club with Gabriel and Ben White impressing at centre-back.

Emile Smith-Rowe and Martin Odegaard have started the season in prime form while Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have also recently found their feet. Arsenal have a fair chance of winning the Europa League and will be looking to continue in similar vein in the next few weeks. Their next game is against Sunderland in the EFL Cup on Wednesday December 22.

