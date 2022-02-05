"He is going to help me a lot" - Luis Diaz admits he's very excited to work with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Luis Diaz is set to work with Jurgen Klopp and has been officially unveiled as a Liverpool player, following his move from Porto for a reported fee of £40.5 million on a five-year deal. The 25-year-old underwent his first individual training session yesterday and met his new boss Jurgen Klopp as well as his new team-mates.

The Colombian winger is understandably keen to work with Klopp, who has done a terrific job with the Reds so far. Luis Diaz heaped praise on Klopp while speaking to Liverpoolfc.com in his first club interview. When asked if he was excited to play for Klopp, he said:

"Yes, absolutely, it does. It excites me a lot knowing that I am going to have a manager of that standing and stature. You could see that for yourself both times we came up against Liverpool with Porto, you could tell he was a good person and that not only on the football side of things, but he takes care of the personal side of things as well. At first it is going to be a settling-in period and a chance to grow alongside my teammates and the manager and his coaching staff. As you say, he is going to help me a lot, so I am really happy to be here sharing that experience with him. Here is hoping that helps me a lot in my career as a professional player."

Luis Diaz can't wait to work with Liverpool teammates and Jurgen Klopp's staff

The 25-year-old winger will look to hit the ground running with the Reds

Luis Diaz's excitement was extremely evident in his first club interview as he prepares to line up alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. The 25-year-old was full of praise for all his new team-mates and his impatience to get started shone through.

Speaking about his new team-mates and other club staff, he said:

"I am keen to work with all of the staff and my teammates. As I said before, the level and the standard here is very high. I respect every one of my teammates hugely. For me, they are absolute superstars in their own team and their national sides."

Luis Diaz will undeniably relish the thought of teaming up with the Reds' existing attack to wreak havoc on opposition sides. In two-and-a-half seasons at Porto, Diaz scored 41 goals in 125 matches across competitions for the Portuguese club, thereby drawing the attention of Liverpool, among others.

With plenty of silverware to fight for, the Reds could call upon the Colombian winger at any time, and he will look to take every opportunity with both hands.

