“He is going to be my hero forever” – Mane's clip snubbing Ronaldo and Messi while naming favorite footballer resurfaces as he moves closer to Liverpool exit

Sadio Mane's comments regarding his favorite player have recently resurfaced online as the Senegalese moves closer to his Liverpool exit.

It looks increasingly likely that Mane, 30, will leave Liverpool this summer, having spent six years at the club. According to Sky Sports, he is on the verge of sealing a move to Bayern Munich, with the Bundesliga champions ready to meet the Reds' £42.5 million valuation.

The Senegalese star asserted himself as one of the top stars in world football this past season, but as for his favorite player, it's neither Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

He was previously quoted as saying prior to Liverpool's clash with Barcelona in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League:

“Ronaldinho, for me, was my hero. I loved, really loved, watching him play mainly when he was here [at FC Barcelona]. And to be honest, I still love him and he is going to be my hero forever."

Sadio Mane on his idol growing up:

🗣 "@10Ronaldinho was really one of my heroes and I loved watching him play."

Dreams do come true.

Ronaldo and Messi are touted as the two greatest players of all time with both having had phenomenal careers. Between them, they have scored a remarkable 1370 goals throughout their storied careers.

Ronaldo has won the Champions League five times, the Premier League three times, the La Liga title twice, among other honors. Meanwhile, Messi has claimed the Champions League on four occasions, the La Liga title ten times and most recently won his first Ligue 1 title with PSG.

But it's the Argentine's former Barcelona teammate Ronaldinho that Mane idolized growing up. The Brazilian icon is one of the most unique talents football has ever seen. His sensational skills, mesmerizing agility and goalscoring prowess captivated fans for years.

Ronaldinho Stats at Barcelona:

207 official games
130W, 43D, 34L
94 goals
62 assists
2 La Liga trophies
1 Champions League

HAPPY BIRTHDAY LEGEND

Sadio Mane outperformed Ronaldo and Messi in the 2021-22 season

Sadio Mane has had a sensational season

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are usually two of the frontrunners for the Ballon d'Or year-in-year-out.

The iconic duo sit atop the names of the winners of the individual award, with the PSG star boasting seven wins to the Manchester United ace's five.

But this year, it's unlikely that they will even be in contention for the coveted prize.

Instead, Liverpool star Sadio Mane has put himself in the running for the award after a remarkable season with the Reds.

The speedy winger flourished in a new centre-forward role at Anfield, making 51 appearances, scoring 23 goals and contributing five assists.

He played a key role in Liverpool's unprecedented quadruple challenge which led to Jurgen Klopp's side claiming the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

