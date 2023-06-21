“He is going to be the one who doesn’t play” – Rio Ferdinand urges Manchester United to launch ambitious move for Real Madrid star

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged his former club to make a move for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. Ferdinand reckons Tchouameni could be the odd man out in a star-studded Los Blancos midfield.

The La Liga side completed a move for Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund recently. They're expected to shape up with a new midfield core next summer. Ferdinand thinks Tchouameni's game time could suffer next season, as a result, saying on his Vibe with Five podcast (via Metro):

"In midfield, you know who I would go and get? I would go try get Tchouameni. He is going to be the one who doesn’t play; he is the odd man out at the minute. Massive improvement."

Tchouameni could be a massive addition to Manchester United's midfield. The Red Devils are back in the UEFA Champions League next season, so they're looking to strengthen the team.

Real Madrid, though, might not be too keen on selling Tchouameni. He joined the club last summer and was a key player during the 2022-23 season, making 50 appearances across competitions. The player is expected to be a regular starter for Los Blancos once Luka Modric and Toni Kroos retire.

Manchester United and Real Madrid interested in Federico Dimarco

Manchester United and Real Madrid are interested in Inter Milan left-back Federico Dimarco. The Italian was a key player for the Nerazzuri in the recently concluded season. He scored six times and assisted ten in 50 appearances across competitions.

The 25-year-old left-back is defensively solid. As was seen in his performances during the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, Dimarco can be a threat in attack as well. Hence, it's little wonder why top clubs are looking to secure his signature.

However, Inter are not expected to sell the player. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzuri have told the Red Devils and Los Blancos to divert their attention away from Dimarco, as they have no intention of selling the Italian.

