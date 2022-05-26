"He is going to be their star player" - Stewart Robson picks out player who could be the X-Factor for Liverpool in UCL final against Real Madrid

Former Premier League midfielder Stewart Robson feels Liverpool's chances of beating Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final could depend on Jordan Henderson's form on the night.

Jurgen Klopp's side will play their 63rd match of the season this weekend. They are scheduled to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final at the Stade de France on Saturday.

Liverpool will be keen to win the competition for the seventh time in their history. Los Blancos, on the other hand, will be determined to add another Champions League trophy to their cabinet, having already won it 13 times.

Former players, pundits and fans are having their say ahead of Saturday's Champions League showdown between the two clubs. And, Robson has now become the latest in line to look ahead to the match in Paris.

The former Arsenal star believes Henderson could be the X-Factor for Liverpool against Carlo Ancelotti's side. Robson is of the view that whoever functions as the holding midfielder should be on song for the Reds to win the match. He said on ESPN FC:

"For Liverpool, I think their star man has to be their holding midfield player, who could be Henderson. He has got to do a lot of jobs in that holding role, so he is going to be their star player. If they are going to win the game, he is going to have to play well."

David Lynch @dmlynch Fabinho back in full training for #LFC today in a major boost ahead of the Champions League final. Thiago not deemed ready to be involved yet but will be given every chance to prove his fitness between now and Saturday. Fabinho back in full training for #LFC today in a major boost ahead of the Champions League final. Thiago not deemed ready to be involved yet but will be given every chance to prove his fitness between now and Saturday.

However, it remains to be seen if Henderson will be deployed as the number 6 in the Champions League final. Liverpool's first-choice defensive midfielder Fabinho has returned to training following an injury and could start on Saturday.

Robson picks Real Madrid's X-Factor against Liverpool

Robson was quick to name Karim Benzema as the X-Factor for Ancelotti's side ahead of the Champions League final. The Englishman feels Los Blancos are not the same team when the Frenchman does not feature. He said:

"The X-Factor, you can only talk about Benzema for Real Madrid because, obviously, he has been their star player. When he hasn't played, Real Madrid don't look the same side. He's the player that will come off, he'll link up the play, he'll score goals, he'll play little one-twos with Vinicius Jr, he'll defend from the front as well. So, he's obviously going to be the star man."

Benzema has been in red hot form for the La Liga champions this season. He has scored 44 goals and provided 15 assists from 45 appearances across all competitions so far.

