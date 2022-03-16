"He is going through the worst moment in his career"- Jamie Carragher says Manchester United star needs to turn things around to save his career at the club

Jamie Carragher has said that Manchester United captain Harry Maguire needs to quickly snap out of his poor form to have a career at the club.

Maguire and United had a night to forget on Tuesday as they were dumped out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid. The defender was substituted in the 84th minute for Juan Mata and the decision was cheered by certain sections of Old Trafford.

This caught the attention of Carragher, who sympathized with the English defender. However, the Liverpool legend warned Maguire that he will need to improve his performances quickly to have a future at Manchester United.

"The Manchester United captain who cost £80million was taken off in the game."

"He is going through the worst moment in his career right now. We all have that moment, I can picture it now when I was playing. It felt like no matter what I did in a game, how well I prepared for it, how well I played in it. The one thing I did wrong and the ball ended up in the back of my net. And I always remember when that was and that period of my career."

"This is something that Harry Maguire is going through right now and he has to get out of it very quickly otherwise he won’t be at the club because the standards at Manchester United are so high. Of course he wants to [get out of it] but his head will be all over the place, he is getting criticism left right and centre," said Carragher.

The Liverpool legend continued by saying it isn't nice to have your fans cheer for your substitution from the game.

"He’ll be criticized again – I think the crowd actually cheered when he went off. Which isn’t a nice thing for anyone."

"I’ve always been a fan of Harry Maguire. He gets criticized because he cost £80m. Virgil van Dijk cost £75m and is the best defender in the world. Harry Maguire is not that but he doesn’t set the price. He had a great summer with England at the Euros but this season has been a disaster and he almost just needs to get to the end of the season and just forget about football and get away."

"He's having a really tough time. And every decision he makes, he's probably overthinking it," said Carragher

With the Champions League exit, United will need to focus on nailing the top four spot in the Premier League. However, Arsenal do hold the advantage over them at the moment.

Maguire has endured a lot of criticism from the Manchester United fans this campaign as many felt he cost the team a lot due to his mistakes.

The Old Trafford faithful were hoping to see the English defender arrive in a rich vein of form after an incredible Euros 2020 campaign. However, the former Leicester City man hasn't been up to the mark and even scored an own goal in Manchester United's recent Premier League outing against Tottenham.

There have been reports suggesting that the Red Devils are already looking to sign a world-class defender in the summer.

A recent report also stated that Manchester United have made a contract offer to Ronald Araujo in a bid to lure him away from Barcelona.

Maguire could find himself out of the starting XI soon if his form doesn't improve and it will put a big question mark over his future in the summer.

