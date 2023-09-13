“He could have gone away and enjoyed his son’s birthday and yet he came” – Lionel Messi leaves Argentina duo ‘proud’ with decision as captain

Lionel Messi's Argentina teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Emiliano Martinez expressed their admiration towards the superstar's commitment to the team. When asked about the Inter Miami man's contribution to the team despite not featuring in their recent 3-0 win over Bolivia, the pair praised his leadership and dedication.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder used the example of the 36-year-old missing his son Mateo's birthday to stay with the team.

De Paul said:

“He’s an absolute leader and an example of love and care for the team. He could have gone away and enjoyed his son’s birthday and yet he came here with us.”

Along the same lines, Martinez added (via BarcaWorldwide on Twitter):

“Messi could have gone home, but he wanted to accompany us. This is something to be proud of.”

Messi was named in the 26-man squad for the two World Cup qualifier fixtures against Ecuador and Bolivia. He featured in the first game against Ecuador, scoring the only goal of the game with a 78th-minute free kick. He was rested for the fixture against Bolivia.

La Albiceleste maintained their perfect start to the qualifying tournament despite their talisman's absence. Goals from Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Tagliafico, and Nicolas Gonzalez handed them an easy victory over Bolivia.

Tottenham boss in agreement with Lionel Messi over Cristian Romero claim

The 36-year-old claimed Romero was the best defender in the world.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has responded to Lionel Messi's statement that Cristian Romero is the best defender in the world. The Inter Miami attacker made the claim following an impressive performance from Romero in their 1-0 win over Ecuador.

Messi had said:

"For me, he is the best defender in the world right now. Amazing performance tonight, man of the match."

In response, speaking to talkSPORT, Postecoglou said:

"I don't argue with Messi," Postecoglou said. "I tell you what, I wouldn't like to play against him [Romero]. Most of the boys don't like to train against him. He's a real competitor. I love that about him. Whether it's training or a game, what you see is what you get with Romero."

While his performances for Spurs have been patchy, the 25-year-old has been excellent for his national side. He played a key role in their 2022 World Cup winning run.

Romero was named as one of the vice-captains in the Spurs' squad ahead of the season, indicating Postecoglou's trust in the player. He has already bagged two goals and has helped his team keep two clean sheets.