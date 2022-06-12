“He is good enough to bang the door down” – Glen Johnson believes Premier League star can ‘nail down place’ in Liverpool starting XI amid transfer rumors

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has claimed that Leeds United star Raphinha would be good enough to start for the Reds if they decide to buy him this summer.

The winger is currently the subject of transfer interest from a number of clubs across Europe, following his dazzling displays for Leeds last season. Liverpool, who have been linked with a move for the winger over the last couple of seasons, will be looking to strengthen in the attacking department following the rumoured potential departure of Sadio Mane.

Speaking to BettingOdds.com, Johnson suggested that the winger would be good enough to start for Liverpool but would have to prove himself amidst a wealth of attacking talent. He said:

“I think he’s good enough to nail down a place in the starting 11. I think if you sign for a bigger club, then you’ve got to expect to fight for your place. I think he is good enough to bang the door down and I do believe he will get enough game time at Liverpool. Bear in mind that if he does go to Liverpool then they’re going to play twice as many games as Leeds do. However, I do believe he will get his game time and I think he’s good enough to nail down a place in the starting 11."

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Barcelona and Liverpool are going head-to-head for the signing of Raphinha this summer.



Leeds are demanding €65M for the Brazilian.



(Source: Sport / Mundo Deportivo) Barcelona and Liverpool are going head-to-head for the signing of Raphinha this summer.Leeds are demanding €65M for the Brazilian.(Source: Sport / Mundo Deportivo) 🚨 Barcelona and Liverpool are going head-to-head for the signing of Raphinha this summer. Leeds are demanding €65M for the Brazilian. (Source: Sport / Mundo Deportivo) https://t.co/COTVp27ui5

Even with Mane's potential departure, the Reds can still boast attackers such as Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino. However, with doubts over Salah's long-term future at the club, Raphinha would be a natural replacement on the right-wing for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool will face competition for Raphinha

Raphinha in action for Leeds United

The Brazilian ended the 2021-22 campaign with 11 goals and three assists in 35 league games, while also being a major part of Leeds United avoiding relegation and finishing 17th.

Raphinha has recently been linked with the likes of Barcelona, Arsenal and Bayern Munich over the past few months. With two years still left on his current contract, one would expect the winger to fetch a large transfer fee if he does get sold this summer, with Leeds United reportedly asking for around £55 million to allow the winger to depart.

The Blaugrana are reportedly leading the race for the Brazilian, with Xavi intending to bring him in to replace Ousmane Dembele if the Frenchman departs the club this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Leeds won’t accept less than €55m for Raphinha, as of now - message sent to Barça days ago. Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn Arsenal have asked for information of Raphinha. Reports, Arsenal have asked for information of Raphinha. Reports, @FabrizioRomano 🚨 Arsenal have asked for information of Raphinha. Reports, @FabrizioRomano. https://t.co/MfV1Dnn7B5 Arsenal have genuine interest in Raphinha since March, he’s always been appreciated - but there’s still no bid or negotiation with Leeds. Gabriel Jesus & Tielemans, priorities.Leeds won’t accept less than €55m for Raphinha, as of now - message sent to Barça days ago. twitter.com/eduardohagn/st… Arsenal have genuine interest in Raphinha since March, he’s always been appreciated - but there’s still no bid or negotiation with Leeds. Gabriel Jesus & Tielemans, priorities. ⚪️🔴 #AFCLeeds won’t accept less than €55m for Raphinha, as of now - message sent to Barça days ago. twitter.com/eduardohagn/st…

