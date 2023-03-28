"He is not good enough for Manchester United" - Ruud Gullit claims 30-year-old star has 'defects' in his game, isn't fit to play for the Red Devils

Legendary Dutchman Ruud Gullit believes compatriot Wout Weghorst is neither fit to play for Manchester United nor for the Netherlands national team. The former AC Milan man criticized the Dutch striker for his lackluster performance in Oranje's win over Gibraltar on March 27.

The Netherlands secured a 3-0 victory over Gibraltar in the UEFA EURO qualifiers thanks to a brace from Nathan Ake and a goal from Memphis Depay. Weghorst featured in the starting lineup for the encounter, but could not do much and was unable to get on the scoresheet for the Dutch.

He even inadvertently blocked a shot from Matthijs de Ligt during a corner set-piece. Gullit referenced the on-loan Manchester United forward's mistake and told Ziggo Sport (via Soccer News):

"Today (last night, ed.) Weghorst even stopped balls. Look, this is well defended!"

The Dutchman then went on to cite his reasons why his fellow countryman is not good enough to play for Manchester United and the Netherlands. He added:

"I always look at him in a weird way. I have a lot of admiration for him, but at the same time I think: he is not good enough for Manchester United and the Orange. Every now and then you do see defects."

Weghorst moved to Old Trafford in the winter transfer window on loan from Burnley after completing a stint at Turkish outfit Besiktas. He has made eight appearances in the Premier League but is yet to find the back of the net for Erik ten Hag's side.

"You have to be honest" - Manchester United forward admits his performance in Netherlands' win over Gibraltar was 'rubbish'

Weghorst was quite self-critical of his performance in the Netherlands' 3-0 win over Gibraltar. The Dutch forward condemned his display in the encounter as rubbish and rued his inability to score a goal for his national side.

Weghorst told ESPN Netherlands after the match (as quoted by GOAL):

"There were a few situations where I was close, but just not all the way. It’s just… just rubbish. Unlucky? Whether it’s just bad luck… Ultimately, it’s also quality. You have to be honest about that too. You can call it bad luck, but that last ball of mine was allowed in. As a striker you know that you can score in these kinds of competitions."

Manchester United, meanwhile, are having a stellar campaign in the Premier League this season under Ten Hag. The Red Devils find themselves third in the league table, having secured 50 points from 26 matches.

They will next face Newcastle United at St. James' Park this Sunday (April 2).

Poll : 0 votes